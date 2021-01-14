Georgetown’s Tier 1 personnel have been tested three days a week for months now.
Coach Patrick Ewing recently talked about some of the safety precautions that have become part of daily life for the program. He called travel a bit “unsettling,” but noted the team charters its flights, so they don’t have the normal interactions that other passengers have. The only real interaction with those outside of the program is with security, the pilot and flight attendants.
“I don’t like wearing a mask while coaching, but it’s just part of life right now,” Ewing said last week.
Ewing has a personal appreciation for the dangers after he was hospitalized for five days in the spring after testing positive. He called the experience scary after he had difficulty breathing.
“That’s why I put the message out,” Ewing said in July. “No matter who you are or how invincible you think you are, it’s like carbon monoxide: odorless, tasteless. … You can’t taste it, you can’t see it, but it can kill you. This is the same here. The thing is, I’ve been doing all the things they tell you — wear a mask, social distancing [from] people. I was doing all of those things, and I still got sick.”
The Hoyas (3-8, 1-5 Big East) are on a five-game losing streak that matches the second longest of Ewing’s tenure as coach. The next regularly scheduled game is a trip to Xavier on Jan. 26.