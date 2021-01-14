But with a shift in front-office structure, the responsibilities of Washington’s next GM could be different.

When Ron Rivera was hired as head coach last year, he also became the team’s lead voice in its self-described “coach-centric” model. Rivera has final say over the team’s personnel decisions, as well as its on-field operations, but he has emphasized a collaborative approach with his staff.

“No matter who it is, no matter who’s working with us, it has to be a collaboration,” he said last January. “This is not a one-man show. I don’t have all the answers. I’m going to rely on people around me.”

The structure is similar to what Washington had in the past, with Mike Shanahan and Joe Gibbs. But Rivera and team owner Daniel Snyder have cited Seattle, with Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, and Kansas City, with Coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach, as current successful examples.

Rivera, however, has offered few details on what he envisions for the GM position.

“There’s more to this position than meets the eye,” he said in a recent interview with 106.7 The Fan. “... There’s so much operational stuff that’s involved as well. There’s a lot to it. This is not just picking players and making decisions on contracts or hiring coaches or what have you. It is a big task.”

Since taking over early last year, Rivera has brought with him more than a dozen people who worked alongside him in Carolina. Like other coaches and executives who have taken a similar approach in forming their staffs. Rivera sought familiarity and an already established trust, as well as experience. In hiring a GM, Rivera could seek the same things.

Cowden, 42, spent 16 years in scouting for Carolina, and five of those overlapped with Rivera’s tenure as head coach. He joined the Titans in 2016 and oversees all aspects of their college and pro scouting.

Mayhew, 55, is a former Washington defensive back who transitioned to the front office soon after his playing days ended. He received a law degree from Georgetown, then joined the Lions in 2001, eventually working his way up to general manager by 2008. Mayhew spent 15 years with the Lions, another with the New York Giants as their lead cap and contracts executive (2016), and just completed his fourth season with the 49ers.

Both Cowden and Mayhew are represented by Frank Bauer, who is also the agent for Rivera.