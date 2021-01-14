Private schools generally follow the lead of local public school districts on big-picture decisions such as scheduling and weather cancellations. But during the coronavirus pandemic, they are stuck in a cloudy middle ground.

In Virginia, the winter sports season is well underway for Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the games may appear altered or strange, with bleachers empty and players masked, but they are happening. In Maryland, none of the local school districts are currently holding winter sports, and several have canceled them completely.

AD

AD

The result is an uncertain situation for private schools as some programs are tenuously testing the limits of what they can do as independent institutions in hopes of providing students a chance to play. For some programs, that means playing outside of their region under a different name. For others, it means scheduling games one week at a time in hopes of tiptoeing through some form of a season.

“Who knows? It’s week-to-week, day-to-day around here,” Washington Catholic Athletic Conference commissioner Steve Colantuoni said. “We’re all kind of hoping that the magic vaccination comes in and we’re hoping to start to see a dip down towards the end, and maybe things will loosen up. But we’re going to try to get as many [games] as we can.”

Another complication for private schools is travel. Each of the four biggest private conferences in the area contains schools from D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Players may be coming from a different area, where their friends and neighbors could be playing sports everyday or stuck inside. As their coaches and administrators try to navigate the logistical challenges, players are presented with frustrating paradoxes.

“That has been the hardest thing to explain to our kids,” Maret girls’ basketball coach Monique Liddell said. “Normally you have these rules in place and that’s the rule everywhere. But we’re dealing with a situation where it has become a state-specific thing. It has been super complicated to explain to our kids that this is all about where you attend school.”

The WCAC is the only major private conference in the area moving forward with some semblance of league play this school year. Last month, the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and the Independent School League announced they would not be holding any league-sanctioned winter sports activities. The Interstate Athletic Conference issued a similar statement but left the door open for a potential delayed start.

AD

AD

Starting this week, WCAC schools that are able to play games in accordance with state and county guidelines are free to begin competition inside or outside of the conference. Proposed league schedules have been distributed but are subject to change. The league will not be holding any postseason events for winter sports.

Right now, none of the three WCAC schools located in D.C. would be able to participate in league play. There is some debate in local basketball circles about whether D.C. private schools, in the WCAC and beyond, are able to play outside of the city or if they’d have to rebrand and play as a club team.

When contacted about the rules for private schools, Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn issued a statement reiterating Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s December order that sidelined high school aged athletes until February.

AD

AD

“All entities operating in the District are required to adhere to mayoral directives, including limits on gatherings and travel,” the statement reads in part. Kihn’s office did not respond to a question seeking clarification on the implications for private schools.

For those schools located in jurisdictions that would allow them to play, the ambition and scope of their nonconference schedules is at their discretion. Two of the conference’s best boys’ basketball programs, DeMatha and Paul VI, are set to take part in the St. James NIBC Invitational in Virginia this weekend.

Surrounding public schools in Prince George’s County have canceled their winter sports plans, but the Stags hope to have as much of a season as local health guidelines will allow.

AD

“We’re committed to doing everything we can within the rules set forth by the school, by the league and by the local jurisdiction to give our kids an opportunity to play and have somewhat of a season,” Stags coach Mike Jones said.

AD

The St. James, a sprawling health and wellness center in Springfield, has increasingly become the go-to destination for area basketball programs looking for competition this school year, providing fall and winter leagues for those teams that are not able to play a normal schedule.

Several girls’ basketball programs plan to take part in a winter league at the facility beginning later this month. Some will be representing their schools, while others will play under a club name.

AD

“We’ve just been trying to go with the flow,” Sidwell Friends girls’ coach Tamika Dudley said. “It’s not surprising the [ISL] canceled. Is it unfortunate? Yes. But we’ve had to say let’s just figure it out and move forward.”

Jake Lourim contributed to this report.