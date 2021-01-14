The Wizards canceled practice Tuesday and players and coaches have not gathered for practice or in-person meetings since then. The league canceled their Wednesday and Friday games against the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.
Washington’s next games on the schedule, back-to-back bouts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Washington on Sunday and Monday, appear to be in doubt.
In addition to concerns over their players’ health, the Wizards could have serious scheduling issues moving forward if the league continues to delay games. The NBA has not made clear how it will handle postponements, though they released just the first half of the 2020-21 schedule in December to account for such delays.
Still, condensing the second half of the season even further — only twice did Washington have more than one day between games on the original schedule for December and January — or backloading the schedule when the league wants to wrap things up in time for the Olympics in July are somewhat unattractive options. The league also has a week-long break built into March where the All-Star Game would have been played.
On Wednesday, the league postponed two more games set for Friday night, bringing the total number of postponements for the season up to nine.
- Dec. 23: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets
- Jan. 10: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
- Jan. 11: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks
- Jan. 12: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
- Jan. 13: Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards
- Jan. 13: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
- Jan. 13: Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns
- Jan. 15: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
- Jan. 15: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns