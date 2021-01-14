Meyer would become a first-time NFL head coach at age 56. He spent 17 seasons in the college ranks at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, securing two national titles at Florida and another at Ohio State.

He stepped aside at Ohio State in December 2018, citing health concerns among the issues as he headed into what was supposed to be a retirement from coaching.

“I believe I will not coach again,” Meyer said then.

Instead, he could be back to try to revive the on-field fortunes of a Jaguars franchise that could be poised for vastly improved results, coming off a one-win 2020 season but with the top overall selection in the NFL draft this spring and abundant salary cap space. Meyer would replace Doug Marrone, who was fired after a 1-15 season that ended with 15 straight losses, and presumably would have sweeping powers over the team’s roster-construction decisions.

The Jaguars also interviewed a list of candidates that included Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. But it became increasingly clear that the team was focused on attempting to lure Meyer back to coaching and into the NFL, and the only issue was whether Meyer would accept the job. There also were reports of recent interest in Meyer by the Los Angeles Chargers.

His name had come up in speculation linking him to previous NFL head coaching vacancies, including those of the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team a year ago. Meyer attended a Washington game in December 2019 at FedEx Field against the Philadelphia Eagles. But Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin said at the time that Meyer had been on hand to support him and another former Ohio State player, quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Washington hired Ron Rivera and the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy.

The Jaguars would have to hope that Meyer’s jump from the college coaching ranks to the NFL would be more like that of Pete Carroll, a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks after winning one national title and splitting another in college at Southern Cal, than those of Steve Spurrier, Nick Saban and Chip Kelly, who are among the prominent college coaches whose success did not translate into pro-football prosperity.

Meyer would face a major rebuilding project in Jacksonville. Marrone had the Jaguars in the AFC championship game at the end of the 2017 season. But they lost that game to the New England Patriots and had a combined record of 12-36 in the three seasons since then. The Jaguars began this season with a triumph over the Indianapolis Colts, then didn’t win again. The team also fired Dave Caldwell as its general manager.

The quarterback situation is unsettled. A major free agent expenditure for Nick Foles before the 2019 season didn’t work out. Foles lasted only one season with the Jaguars after signing a four-year, $88 million contract, then was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason. Gardner Minshew had some promising moments over the past two seasons but failed to show that he is the long-term solution at the position.

Even so, the job opening was considered attractive. Owner Shad Khan is regarded within the sport as a patient and accommodating boss. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is thought to be in line to be the top pick in the draft and is, in the eyes of many talent evaluators, a likely franchise-centerpiece player in the NFL.

But Meyer’s arrival in Jacksonville would raise the issue of whether the Jaguars might opt for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. It’s also conceivable that Meyer could attempt to salvage Haskins’s NFL career. The former first-round choice was released less than two full seasons into his tenure in Washington after his on-field struggles and off-field issues related to his failure to comply with this season’s coronavirus protocols.

Meyer’s 2018 decision to step away from coaching was related to his health issues and the demands of coaching. He coped for two decades with headaches caused by an arachnoid cyst in his brain. Meyer also dealt with a series of controversies that included scrutiny of his handling of the employment and firing of assistant coach Zach Smith, who had been accused of domestic violence. Following a university investigation, Meyer was suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2018 season.

He also cited health concerns when stepping down at Florida in December 2009. He’d been admitted to a hospital because of chest pains following the Southeastern Conference championship game.