According to reports in Argentine media, multiple women have accused Cabrera of abuse; Cabrera’s ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, filed two charges against him; and Cecilia Torres, another former partner, claimed Cabrera had punched her, threatened her and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016. Cabrera was interviewed by Argentine authorities over the latter accusation in 2017 and released.

The Argentine newspaper Clarín reported last week that Cabrera, 51, nicknamed “El Pato” (“The Duck”), had until recently been in the United States on a tourist visa (he had wrist surgery here in October, Clarín reported). But Cabrera’s visa was set to expire, and he couldn’t renew it because of his presence on the Interpol list.

It’s unclear whether U.S. authorities were searching for Cabrera while he was in the country. A call requesting comment from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs was not immediately returned.

The United States has an extradition agreement with Argentina. However, a Justice Department document states that federal law “prohibits the arrest of the subject of a Red Notice issued by another INTERPOL member country, based upon the notice alone” because it does not meet probable-cause standards for arrest under the Fourth Amendment. Instead, a foreign country must submit an extradition request to the U.S. State Department, which then must decide whether to pass the request on to the Justice Department, the agency responsible for executing the extradition.

An email to the State Department asking whether Argentina had requested that Cabrera be extradited from the United States was not immediately returned.

Cabrera is the only South American golfer to win the U.S. Open or Masters (he also lost in a sudden-death playoff at Augusta to Adam Scott in 2013). But he has played sparingly in recent years, and his last appearance was a withdrawal after two rounds of the Pure Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event for golfers 50 and older in September. Cabrera did not play in this year’s rescheduled Masters in November, citing the wrist injury.