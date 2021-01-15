Cruz’s bonus is the highest Washington has given to an international prospect. Yes, that means he signed for more money than Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Luis García. That’s a product of a more competitive market and the club’s excitement for Cruz, who was ranked fifth overall in MLB.com’s international rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and is a highly skilled infielder. The hope is that, down the line, his bat catches up to his defense.

Below is a full list of players the Nationals added on the first day of the international signing period. Moved from July because of the coronavirus pandemic, this period stretches from Friday to Dec. 15, 2021.

Armando Cruz, SS, Dominican Republic — $3.9 million

Gustavo Rivas, RHP, Venezuela — $450,000

Enmanuel Ramirez, OF, Dominican Republic — $200,000

Doimil Perez, RHP, Dominican Republic — $200,000

Genderson Zapata, RHP, Venezuela — $200,000

Gabriel Agostini, LHP, Venezuela — $170,000

Jean Estrada, OF, Venezuela — $90,000

Ciristian Batistsa, OF, Dominican Republic — $75,000

Winder Diaz, SS, Dominican Republic — $20,000

Edward de la Cruz, C, Dominican Republic — $10,000

Jeffem Leon, RHP, Aruba — $10,000

The Nationals had $5,348,100 of international bonus money to spend in 2021. Any signings of $10,000 or less do not count toward that total. This year’s class, headlined by Cruz, is a familiar mix of shortstops, center fielders, a catcher and young arms to develop. One of the Nationals’ acquisition tenets is to accrue talent up the middle and let it fan out from there. It becomes more relevant when dealing with teenagers.

By signing with Washington, Cruz adds to a big group from the Dominican. Soto and Robles are starting outfielders for the Nationals. García, just 20 years old, was the everyday second baseman last summer after Starlin Castro broke his wrist. Yasel Antuna, a 21-year-old shortstop, was added to the 40-man roster this offseason. And Eddy Yean, a 19-year-old pitcher from the DR, was the centerpiece of a trade package that brought Josh Bell to the Nationals on Christmas Eve.

That’s just the start of the team’s Dominican pipeline. Johnny DiPuglia, the Nationals’ assistant general manager in charge of international operations, has made huge inroads in the area since joining the organization in 2009. His initial charge was to straighten a scouting operation riddled by scandal. Then the talent poured in.

Soto and Robles each debuted as 19 year olds in recent seasons. García did so at 20 this past August. Their success — and the Nationals’ willingness to fast-track them through the system — will put pressure on a major signing like Cruz. But he now enters a mix of many budding shortstops, given the Nationals’ preference to build from that spot.

They drafted Carter Kieboom as a shortstop in 2016 before moving him to third base. They signed García as a shortstop and he first cracked the majors at second. Last June, they used a second-round pick on Sammy Infante, a high school shortstop from Hialeah, Fla. Infante, Antuna and Jackson Cluff — a sixth-round pick out of Brigham Young University in 2019 — are the top shortstops in the system, aside from García.