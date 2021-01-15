Irving attended what appeared to be a birthday party for his sister Asia last weekend and was seen in a video of the event circulating on social media without a mask earlier this week. The video prompted the league’s investigation, which ESPN first reported Tuesday.

League protocols prohibit players from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments. Irving’s newest teammate, James Harden, was fined $50,000 in December for appearing at a social gathering without wearing a mask.

Harden, the central piece of Wednesday’s blockbuster four-team trade which brought him to Brooklyn, joined the team amid Irving’s absence. The point guard has missed the Nets’ last five games for personal reasons. In the aftermath of last weekend’s video, the league said Irving will forfeit his salary for any games he missed due to a five-day quarantine, which will end in time for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic if he continues to test negative.

The Nets have won three of five games in Irving’s absence, which left Coach Steve Nash confused and prompted General Manager Sean Marks to address the matter in a news conference Thursday.

“Without a doubt, the organization’s disappointed with not having any one of our players, in this particular case Kyrie, not amongst us, not in the trenches with us and so forth,” he said. “So I don’t want to speculate and say why he’s out and so forth. I’ve had conversations with him and I’ll continue to have conversations and we look forward to him being back in the gym, where he will address this.”

Irving appeared to attend a virtual event for Manhattan district attorney candidate Tahanie Aboushi earlier this month. He was fined $25,000 by the NBA for not speaking to the media during preseason in December.