In an Instagram story, Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Megan Denise, shared an ultrasound image taken Jan. 4 and screenshots of texts she purported were from Miller. They read, “I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage,” and, “I hate you! … You gon get yours! Believe that.”

AD

In another exchange shared by Denise, a text reads: “And get an abortion!”

AD

Denise wrote in a separate Instagram story: “My heart goes out to any woman/ or man who is or has ever dealt with mental, physical, or verbal abuse. Praying death on me and mine was enough!!"

In response to news of the investigation, Denise took to Instagram again Friday evening:

“In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever,” she wrote. “For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong.

AD

“With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. (PA) I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself

AD

“Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family.”

Miller appeared to deny the allegations on his Instagram page, writing: “Fake News. Lol The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic Trap.”

In a statement, the Broncos said they are aware of the investigation and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

AD

Miller, 31, is represented by Denver attorney Harvey Steinberg, who deferred to Miller’s agent when contacted for comment. Joby Branion did not respond to a request from The Post.

Miller, the 2016 Super Bowl MVP for the Broncos and the franchise’s career sack leader, did not play in 2020 because of an ankle injury he suffered in early September, before the start of the season.

AD