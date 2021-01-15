Stokes, 47, a former safety for the Seahawks, joined Coach Ron Rivera in Washington last year after working with him in Carolina. Stokes spent five seasons (2015-19) in the Panthers’ scouting department after serving as the assistant general manager for the Miami Dolphins (2014-15), as the director of college scouting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and in various scouting roles for Seattle, lastly as the assistant director of college scouting.
But while Stokes is in the mix, there has been no indication that Washington’s vice president of player personnel, Kyle Smith, who ranks higher than Stokes in the department, will be interviewed.
Smith, 36, started with Washington as an intern in 2010 and was hired full time in 2011 as an area scout, a role he held for six seasons before being appointed director of college personnel in 2017. Shortly after Rivera was hired last January, Smith was promoted to his current title, making him the top personnel executive on staff.
Rivera has provided few details about the general manager position, saying only that “there’s a lot to it” and it’s “not just picking players and making decisions on contracts or hiring coaches or what have you. It is a big task.”