The deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to file salary figures was at 1 p.m. That does not mean the sides can’t agree to terms at any time thereafter — whether on a salary for the coming season or a multiyear extension. But if they hadn’t once the deadline passed, both teams and players are required to send their numbers to the league.

And if they don’t settle in the next month or so, those numbers are debated at a hearing before a neutral arbiter picks between the two.

AD

AD

The Nationals entered this offseason with four arbitration-eligible players. They agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Joe Ross in early December before coming to terms with Bell as the deadline approached. Bell’s salary is about $1.5 million more than he made in 2020, his first year of arbitration eligibility. Both him and Ross are under team control for two more seasons and set to become free agents after the 2022 season.

By not announcing anything for Soto and Turner, the club raised questions about whether it was able to agree with its two best hitters by the deadline to submit figures. The Nationals typically don’t announce information aside from agreeing to terms with a player (and the team generally keeps contract figures out of those announcements). Soto is due for a substantial raise from his team-assigned $629,400 salary for 2020. Turner should also see a significant bump from the $7.45 million he made last year — his second of arbitration eligibility — after he finished seventh in National League MVP voting.

If the Nationals don’t settle with Soto and Turner, they could use this period to negotiate long-term extensions. But it’s more likely the club’s silence on Soto and Turner is tied to disagreements on what the players are worth after standout seasons.

They each were among the league’s best players in less than half of a normal year. Uncertainty about how to weigh that, and how to then translate it into dollars, is ripe for leaving teams and stars far apart.