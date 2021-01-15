Due to ongoing contact tracing, the league said, Washington would not have the league-required eight available players to compete. The latest postponements means the team has missed four straight games — the most of any team this year.

The NBA has now postponed 12 total games less than four weeks into the season.

Whenever the Wizards do return to court, they will have had eight days off at minimum. Their last game was Monday against the Suns and their next possible bout is against the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Washington canceled practice Tuesday after center Moe Wagner and forward Rui Hachimura entered into the league’s coronavirus protocols that morning. Players and coaches have not gathered since, as positive cases continue to trickle in. Washington has not released the names of the players who tested positive.

Washington’s relatively large number of positive tests has not surprised anyone within the organization because of the number of close calls with the virus the team had last week.

After playing the 76ers on Jan. 6, Philadelphia guard Seth Curry tested positive the day after. After playing in Boston on Friday, the Celtics had two players test positive over the weekend. After playing Miami on Saturday, one Heat player tested positive Sunday.

All the while, the Wizards’ schedule continued uninterrupted, providing a contrast to how the league is handling Washington’s most recent opponent. Phoenix has not had a game since playing the Wizards due to contact tracing. The league did not immediately comment when asked about the discrepancy in handling Washington and Phoenix’s situations.

The NBA tightened its protocols on Tuesday.

Here’s a full list of postponed games this season: