The top-seeded Packers will make their 2021 postseason debut on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Eastern time on Fox.

The Packers had an opening-round bye after a regular season in which they won the NFC North with a 13-3 record. They ride a four-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at age 37, is is an MVP candidate this season, which is his 16th in the NFL. His 121.5 rating leads the league, as does his 48 touchdowns, most of which have gone to his go-to target Davante Adams.

Green Bay will meet a Rams defense that harassed the Seattle Seahawks and secured a 30-20 victory this past weekend. The Rams sacked quarterback Russell Wilson five times and returned one of his passes for a touchdown in that game. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked Wilson twice, but he missed most of the Rams’ practice week with a rib injury.

Sixth-seeded Los Angeles, 10-6, is expected to turn to Jared Goff, who — like Rodgers — is a former California quarterback. Goff was scheduled to sit behind understudy John Wolford as he nursed a thumb injury this past weekend, but was forced into the game after Wolford was injured early. Wolford has been ruled out for Saturday.