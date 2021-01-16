Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers host Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday to kick off the NFC divisional round. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 4:35 p.m. on Fox; stream at foxsports.com.
  • What to watch for: A year after making the NFC championship game, the Packers earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, led by an MVP-caliber season from Rodgers. The Rams will pose a challenge and have one of the NFL’s best defenses, but their success will hinge on the play of Goff, who is just a couple of weeks removed from surgery on his throwing thumb.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
8:48 p.m.
Link copied
link

Rams-Packers, Ravens-Bills games cleared for kickoff after latest testing results

By Mark Maske

The Rams-Packers and Ravens-Bills divisional round NFL playoff games will be played as scheduled Saturday.

Those games were cleared for kickoff after the latest round of daily coronavirus testing, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

The NFL completed its 256-game regular season within the originally scheduled 17 weeks and now the postseason finish line is well within sight.

Once Saturday’s games are played, only five games will remain in the NFL postseason: Sunday’s Browns-Chiefs and Buccaneers-Saints games in this playoff round, the two conference championship games next weekend and the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa.

8:45 p.m.
Link copied
link

Who to pick in Los Angeles at Green Bay (-6½)

By Neil Greenberg

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished the regular season as the league’s most valuable passer, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, giving the Rams’ defense a tough challenge. Los Angeles finished second in the NFL with 53 sacks, but Green Bay’s offensive line was rated as the second-best pass-blocking unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, allowing Rodgers to be pressured on just 24 percent of his dropbacks, the third-lowest rate during the regular season. And when Rodgers was pressured, he managed to throw eight touchdowns with just one interception.

Plus, Rodgers is a good bet coming off a lengthy rest. Since 2008, his first year as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, the Packers are 9-3-1 against the spread coming off at least 12 days of rest in the regular season and playoffs, covering by almost five points per game on average. However, don’t expect this one to go over the total (45½). Rodgers and the Packers have gone under the total seven out of their last 10 times in that situation.

Pick: Green Bay Packers -6½

article-outline
RELATEDNFL picks against the spread for the divisional round
8:45 p.m.
Link copied
link

What to watch for in Rams at Packers

By Glynn A. Hill

The top-seeded Packers will make their 2021 postseason debut on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Eastern time on Fox.

The Packers had an opening-round bye after a regular season in which they won the NFC North with a 13-3 record. They ride a four-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at age 37, is is an MVP candidate this season, which is his 16th in the NFL. His 121.5 rating leads the league, as does his 48 touchdowns, most of which have gone to his go-to target Davante Adams.

Green Bay will meet a Rams defense that harassed the Seattle Seahawks and secured a 30-20 victory this past weekend. The Rams sacked quarterback Russell Wilson five times and returned one of his passes for a touchdown in that game. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked Wilson twice, but he missed most of the Rams’ practice week with a rib injury.

Sixth-seeded Los Angeles, 10-6, is expected to turn to Jared Goff, who — like Rodgers — is a former California quarterback. Goff was scheduled to sit behind understudy John Wolford as he nursed a thumb injury this past weekend, but was forced into the game after Wolford was injured early. Wolford has been ruled out for Saturday.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and guard David Edwards are listed as questionable on the injury report. Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is doubtful with a concussion. Green Bay lost all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to a season-ending knee injury before its regular season finale.