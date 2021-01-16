Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP, and the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the AFC divisional round Saturday. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: It’s a battle of two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, both of whom are coming off their first playoff victories last week. Baltimore finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak after some midseason struggles, while Buffalo was one of the league’s strongest teams all year.
Who to pick in Baltimore at Buffalo (-2½)

By Neil Greenberg

These teams last met during the 2019 regular season, a 24-17 Ravens win in Buffalo, and you can expect Baltimore to go with a similar defensive game plan. Baltimore’s defense blitzed Bills quarterback Josh Allen on 32 of his 46 drop-backs, sacking him six times. The Ravens led the league in blitz rate in 2020, bringing an extra man to pursue the quarterback 44 percent of the time.

However, Allen has improved significantly against the blitz this season, completing 66 percent of his passes and averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. His sack rate when blitzed has also plummeted from 10 percent in 2019 to 4 percent in 2020, including last week’s playoff win over the Colts. His passer rating against the blitz, meanwhile, has jumped from 78.4 to 111.6 in one season.

Pick: Buffalo -2½