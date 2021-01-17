In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Smith rehashed his lengthy recovery from a compound leg fracture and infection he suffered in 2018 that nearly required amputation. After recapping his 5-1 record, which included playing through the pain of his leg injury to help Washington clinch the division, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell reported that Smith suffered a bone bruise. The injury had been labeled by the team as a calf injury.

In talking to local reporters last week, Smith indicated the injury was more “complicated.”

AD

AD

“It has nothing to do with my limb-salvage. It has nothing to do with any of that,” he said Jan. 10. “Obviously it happens to be on the same leg. This was a completely separate deal. … To call it a calf injury, I mean, I’m not going to get in a lot of the specifics. That’s how it’s getting tagged, but it’s obviously a little more complicated than that.”

Earlier in the season, Smith reiterated the injury was separate from the one he suffered two years earlier. But he also said that injuries to that leg are different because his anatomy is different; he has a titanium rod in his tibia, and the muscle around his shin was transferred from his left leg.

The latest injury sidelined Smith for two regular season games — both losses — as well as the Washington’s first-round playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

AD

AD

In his video conference call with local reporters the day after the season, Smith said he planned to “take a few weeks” to decide his future.

“I had so much fun this year, especially given all the covid stuff,” he said. “But to be back in the locker room, to be on the field with the guys, to be playing a game I love and to lose yourself in it, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world. You cannot duplicate it outside of here. And for me, I’m going to take a few weeks. My wife has been through a lot and my family certainly I’m going to take their input. But that’s something that right now I’m still just living in the moment and not getting ahead of myself. That is for another time and place.”

During his 60 Minutes interview alongside his wife Elizabeth, Smith didn’t announce his plans for the future. But, he said: “This year has only emboldened me, that I can play at this level.”

AD

AD

Added Elizabeth: “I understand people’s apprehension. I have the same apprehensions. But I think it’s bigger than football. That’s what I tell people. It’s not about the game. It’s about what happened and getting back on your feet and dusting yourself off, no matter what the obstacle is.”

Smith has two years remaining on his contract with Washington, but his salary for 2021 and ’22 isn’t guaranteed. If Washington keeps him on the roster with his deal as structured, he will carry a $24.4 million cap hit next season. If Washington decides to move on and releases him before June 1, it would save $13.6 million in cap space.