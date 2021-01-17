This is becoming a habit for fans who often gain headlines for occasionally lighting themselves on fire, jumping onto tables and doing other zany things. Three years ago, they celebrated their first playoff berth since 1999 by flooding a charity run by Andy Dalton, then the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, after his touchdown pass beat the Ravens and secured Buffalo’s wild-card berth.

AD

AD

The Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation quickly received more than $100,000 from more than 4,500 donors, with many in $17 increments because the Bills had gone 17 seasons without a playoff appearance. At one point, Dalton tweeted, “We’re getting 10 donations a minute!” The organization ended up with more than $300,000.

“I think I’m the hottest guy in Buffalo right now,” Dalton joked to reporters that week. “According to my Twitter, I think everybody’s loving us right now. Obviously that’s a crazy fan base, and they’re all pretty excited.”

Bills Mafia was named for a Twitter hashtag made popular in 2011 and fans who used it organized a nonprofit called Buffalo FAMbase, Inc., according to ESPN.

AD

“It just says something about Buffalo,” co-founder Del Reid told ESPN after the Dalton contributions. “Buffalo is the city of good neighbors, and we kind of have in some areas of social media, maybe a little bit of a bad rap in terms of the frustration and anxiety that’s been shown on Twitter, especially over the past several years as we’ve come close to the playoffs and never made it, and couldn’t get over the hump.

AD

“But really, Buffalo is a city of givers. I’m not surprised that the Andy Dalton [charity] has actually experienced this economic boom for them. Bills fans, Buffalonians in general, they’re givers. It’s been awesome to see it, but it’s not surprising. It’s a little surprising, just the amount of money that’s been raised, which is so amazing. It’s cool to see, but it makes sense.”

Bills Mafia has come through for Buffalo players, too. When the grandmother of quarterback Josh Allen died, they donated more than $500,000 to Buffalo’s John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in her name and the Patricia Allen Fund topped $1 million by the end of the 2020 year. Many of the first donations were in $17 increments in — you guessed it — in honor of Allen’s jersey number.

AD

The term “mafia” hasn’t always been embraced by the NFL or the team, which would prefer not to mention organized crime. But the Bills Mafia has changed that and last fall the team applied to trademark the moniker.

AD

“We felt like we needed to embrace this, because it had really turned into a community spirit,” Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of the Bills’ parent company, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told the Associated Press. “Our players and our coaching staff have really been engaged with it, and it just became very natural. …