LeVert was one of the players involved in the Brooklyn Nets’ four-team trade for Harden; he ended up in Indiana, traded for the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo. LeVert had yet to play for the Pacers and is out while undergoing further tests.

“We got comfortable with it, and again, for us, it was looking at in two ways,” Pritchard said. “One, how can it help now? And that’s what we were hopeful, and it may not be today that he can help us, but we do believe that there’s a chance he can help us in the not-so-distant future. And that’s what got us comfortable in that there’s risk, we’re willing to accept that risk, but there’s also a human element that I felt like we could jump in there, put our hands on him, trust our community. Modern medicine is incredible.”