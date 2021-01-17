The Cleveland Browns visit the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a divisional round playoff game, with a spot in the AFC championship game at stake. With a win, the Chiefs would become the first AFC team to host the conference title game three years in a row, and the Buffalo Bills would travel to their stadium. If the Browns win, they travel to Buffalo for a contest to see which long-downtrodden fan base gets to see its team play in the Super Bowl.

Per oddsmakers, the Chiefs entered this NFL weekend as the biggest favorites, by approximately 10 points, but their game against the Cleveland Browns was also expected to be the most high-scoring. So while we might not have a surprising outcome, there should be some fireworks along the way.

Of course, the Browns have already sprung a major surprise, not just by making the playoffs for the first time since 2003 but by actually winning a postseason game for the first time since 1995. On the other hand, the Chiefs are not likely to spot the Browns a 28-point lead, as the Pittsburgh Steelers did last week, and even if they do, Kansas City showed in this round last year that it could rally from a 24-point deficit in a 51-31 win over the Houston Texans.

Cleveland's best chance for a second straight upset would likely come from using its strong rushing attack, third-best in the NFL this season, to wear down and spring big plays against Kansas City's 21st-ranked run defense. Running back Kareem Hunt indicated this week that he will be playing with some extra motivation, after he was released by Kansas City in 2018 after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman.

For their part, the Chiefs, behind superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and record-setting tight end Travis Kelce, can deploy the league’s top-ranked passing attack against the Browns’ 22nd-ranked pass defense. The good news in that regard for Cleveland is that it is getting its top cornerback, Denzel Ward, back from the reserve/covid-19 list, as well as another cornerback, Kevin Johnson. At least as significantly, head coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio are also returning from coronavirus-related absences last week.

While Stefanski is in his first year on the job and leading a team with little playoff experience, the Chiefs’ Andy Reid is in his 22nd year as a head coach and guided his team to a Super Bowl win last season. Kansas City is coming off a first-round bye, and Reid is legendary for his post-bye success, with a career mark of 25-5 the week after a week off, including 6-2 in the playoffs.

Kansas City got that bye with a 14-win season, the most in franchise history, but it wasn't particularly dominant in the second half of the season. Over the Chiefs' final seven wins, none were by more than six points, and their average margin of victory over that stretch was 3.9 points.