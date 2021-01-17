Barring late complications, he will replace Ben Olsen, who was fired this fall after 10 years in charge, and become United’s eighth head coach in its 25-year history.

Losada would become United’s first coach hired from overseas and without any U.S. soccer ties. He is also the first with Latin American roots.

United officials said they did not want to comment.

One person close to the situation said United is “very close to the finish line.” Another said: “He is our guy.”

United’s interest in Losada came to light late last week and his departure from Beerschot to D.C. was first reported Sunday by Antwerp-based journalist Koen Frans.

United interviewed more than 25 candidates, some casually and some seriously, and seemed inclined to hire someone with MLS or U.S. experience. Foreign coaches have typically struggled in the league; the only coach to win the MLS Cup after stepping into a head coaching job from abroad was Atlanta’s Gerardo Martino in 2018.

Negotiations with former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas and Seattle Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda failed to yield an agreement.

Others to speak with United included former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis, Philadelphia Union assistant Pat Noonan, Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson and Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell.

Chad Ashton, D.C.'s longtime assistant who served as interim coach the last month of the season, was also in the mix.

After the Pineda talks ended, United fully turned its attention to European-based candidates, including former Birmingham City Coach Pep Clotet.

Losada, a native of Buenos Aires, enjoyed a 15-year playing career, most of it in Belgium and much of it with Beerschot. He became an assistant coach for the club in 2018 and, 10 games into the 2019-20 season, was named head coach.

He guided Beerschot to promotion to the first division from the second tier. This season, the team entered Sunday’s match against first-place Club Brugge in eighth place with 30 points from 20 games.

MLS veteran midfielder Sacha Kljestan, now with the Los Angeles Galaxy, was Losada’s roommate when Kljestan signed with Belgium club Anderlecht in 2010.

“I’m excited to see him in MLS,” Kljestan said. “He’s a smart guy.”

United and Inter Miami are the last teams in the coaching market. Miami is planning to hire former Manchester United standout Phil Neville, who has been coaching the English women’s national team.

Even if the Losada deal is finalized in the coming days, he is not expected to have a role in the MLS draft Thursday. United holds the fourth overall pick. Ashton and General Manager Dave Kasper are expected to oversee the draft.

Most of United’s roster is in place, but Losada would seemingly have a say in acquiring additional players before training camp. The club is in need of another striker, a starting right back and defensive depth.