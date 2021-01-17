Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at the Superdome in an NFC divisional round clash between aging Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m. Eastern on Fox; stream at foxsports.com.
  • What to watch for: This is the third matchup of these two division rivals, after New Orleans won both regular season meetings decisively. But Brady has improved as his first season with the Bucs and Coach Bruce Arians has gone on, and it will be interesting to see if he fares better this time against a strong Saints defense.
10:45 p.m.
Who to pick in Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3)

By Neil Greenberg

The Saints will be looking for a three-game sweep of their division rival after they beat the Buccaneers 34-23 at home in Week 1 and throttled them 38-3 in Tampa Bay in Week 9. In those two games, New Orleans held quarterback Tom Brady to 45-of-74 passing for 410 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Brady had three interceptions without a touchdown in the second meeting, which came just as the New Orleans defense started to hit its stride.

Including that game, the Saints’ defense saved nine points per contest in the second half of the season based on the down, distance and field position of each play against them, per data from TruMedia. That was quite the turnaround, considering its defense cost New Orleans eight points per game over the first eight weeks of the year, which ranked 23rd.

Pick: New Orleans Saints -3

10:30 p.m.
NFL hasn’t yet decided on Super Bowl crowd

By Mark Maske

The NFL has not made final determinations yet about how many vaccinated health care workers will attend the Super Bowl as guests of the league or what the overall fan capacity at Raymond James Stadium will be for the Feb. 7 game in Tampa, according to a person familiar with the league’s planning.

The Super Bowl is only three weeks off, but the NFL continues its deliberations as it works to complete its postseason and stage its signature event amid the pandemic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced in mid-December that the league would invite vaccinated health care workers to the game as its guests. The plan was subject to the approval of public health authorities, Goodell said at the time, and the NFL did not specify how many workers would be involved.

“As we all know, these front-line workers are true American heroes and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said then. “We also know that we need to rely on them for months to come to distribute vaccines and continue to treat all of those that are ill from covid and other illnesses.”

The NFL previously said it was exploring the possibility of 20 percent seating capacity overall for the Super Bowl as one potential contingency. But it cautioned that no determination had been made and it was possible that number could grow. Raymond James Stadium has a listed capacity of 65,000 that’s expandable to 75,000.

The usual grandeur of the Super Bowl will be largely absent this year. The participating teams are not expected to arrive in Tampa until late in the week, a day or two before the game. Media availabilities for players and coaches will be conducted remotely, even on media night.

10:21 p.m.
Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray inactive for the Saints

By Mark Maske

All-purpose standout Taysom Hill and reserve running back Latavius Murray will miss the game for the Saints. They’re on the game-day inactive list.

Both had been listed as questionable on the injury report, Hill with a knee injury and Murray with a quadriceps injury.

Saints reserve offensive lineman Will Clapp tested positive for the coronavirus, a person familiar with that result confirmed Friday night. He was placed on the Saints’ covid-19 reserve list Saturday. No other Saints players were classified as high-risk close contacts and placed into quarantine.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson returns to the Saints’ lineup after missing last weekend’s playoff opener because of a neck injury. He finished tied for second in the NFL during the regular season with his 13.5 sacks. He is active for the game after not being listed at all on the injury report.

For the Buccaneers, tailback Ronald Jones is active after being listed as questionable on the injury report with finger and quadriceps injuries.

10:15 p.m.
What to watch for during Sunday’s Bucs-Saints playoff matchup

By Mark Maske

Tom Brady is seeking a seventh career Super Bowl title and his first since leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last March. Drew Brees is after a second Super Bowl crown in tandem with Coach Sean Payton for the New Orleans Saints as, possibly, a grand send-off to his NFL career.

The pursuit will end for one and continue for the other once Sunday’s quarterbacking duel for the ages (or perhaps for the aged) is decided. The fifth-seeded Buccaneers and second-seeded Saints meet in a divisional playoff game at the Superdome at 6:40 p.m. Eastern time on Fox, with a berth in the NFC championship game on the line.

The winner will face the top-seeded Packers next Sunday in Green Bay. So it’ll be Brady or Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers in the first NFC title game that Rodgers will get to play in the friendly and frigid confines of Lambeau Field.

Brees said last weekend that this matchup probably was inevitable from the moment that Brady relocated to Tampa. The Buccaneers are attempting to become the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl on its home field, with the game scheduled for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. To make it happen, Brady and the Bucs will have to beat Brees and Rodgers on consecutive Sundays, both times on the road.

The Saints won both of their regular season matchups with the Buccaneers by a combined margin of 72-26. That included a 38-3 triumph Nov. 8 in Tampa, a game in which Brady threw three interceptions (after throwing two interceptions to go with two touchdown passes in a season-opening loss to the Saints in New Orleans). That spelled the difference in the NFC South race, as the Saints finished a game ahead of the Bucs. It was the first time in Brady’s NFL career that his team had been swept in a season by a divisional opponent.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team last weekend at FedEx Field in the opening round of the playoffs. Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Three of his receivers — wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate — had at least 79 receiving yards. Godwin and wide receiver Antonio Brown caught touchdown passes. Tailback Leonard Fournette added 93 rushing yards. The volume and variety of the playmakers surrounding Brady on the Tampa offense could present issues for the Saints, who were ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense during the regular season.

The Saints were back to something approximating full strength on offense for their postseason opener, a 21-9 first-round triumph over the Chicago Bears. The Saints activated wide receiver Michael Thomas from the injured reserve list and tailback Alvin Kamara from their covid-19 reserve list on the day before that game. Thomas had been plagued by an ankle injury throughout the regular season. Kamara missed the regular season finale after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Saints weren’t quite clicking on all cylinders against the Bears. Brees threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas had a touchdown catch after going all season without one. Kamara ran for 99 yards and a touchdown. Even so, the Saints had only seven points at halftime and 14 points through three quarters.

Brees turned 42 Friday. He’s still the youngster of his matchup with the 43-year-old Brady. Many expect Brees to retire after this season, while Brady appears intent upon playing on. It was a trying season for Brees in which he missed four games with rib fractures and a collapsed lung. But he and the Saints have their chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2009 season.