Tom Brady is seeking a seventh career Super Bowl title and his first since leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last March. Drew Brees is after a second Super Bowl crown in tandem with Coach Sean Payton for the New Orleans Saints as, possibly, a grand send-off to his NFL career.

The pursuit will end for one and continue for the other once Sunday’s quarterbacking duel for the ages (or perhaps for the aged) is decided. The fifth-seeded Buccaneers and second-seeded Saints meet in a divisional playoff game at the Superdome at 6:40 p.m. Eastern time on Fox, with a berth in the NFC championship game on the line.

The winner will face the top-seeded Packers next Sunday in Green Bay. So it’ll be Brady or Brees vs. Aaron Rodgers in the first NFC title game that Rodgers will get to play in the friendly and frigid confines of Lambeau Field.

Brees said last weekend that this matchup probably was inevitable from the moment that Brady relocated to Tampa. The Buccaneers are attempting to become the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl on its home field, with the game scheduled for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. To make it happen, Brady and the Bucs will have to beat Brees and Rodgers on consecutive Sundays, both times on the road.

The Saints won both of their regular season matchups with the Buccaneers by a combined margin of 72-26. That included a 38-3 triumph Nov. 8 in Tampa, a game in which Brady threw three interceptions (after throwing two interceptions to go with two touchdown passes in a season-opening loss to the Saints in New Orleans). That spelled the difference in the NFC South race, as the Saints finished a game ahead of the Bucs. It was the first time in Brady’s NFL career that his team had been swept in a season by a divisional opponent.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team last weekend at FedEx Field in the opening round of the playoffs. Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Three of his receivers — wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate — had at least 79 receiving yards. Godwin and wide receiver Antonio Brown caught touchdown passes. Tailback Leonard Fournette added 93 rushing yards. The volume and variety of the playmakers surrounding Brady on the Tampa offense could present issues for the Saints, who were ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense during the regular season.

The Saints were back to something approximating full strength on offense for their postseason opener, a 21-9 first-round triumph over the Chicago Bears. The Saints activated wide receiver Michael Thomas from the injured reserve list and tailback Alvin Kamara from their covid-19 reserve list on the day before that game. Thomas had been plagued by an ankle injury throughout the regular season. Kamara missed the regular season finale after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Saints weren’t quite clicking on all cylinders against the Bears. Brees threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas had a touchdown catch after going all season without one. Kamara ran for 99 yards and a touchdown. Even so, the Saints had only seven points at halftime and 14 points through three quarters.