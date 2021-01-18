He signed a three-year contract, which includes a club-held option year. Terms were not disclosed.

Losada arrives from Beerschot, a small, overachieving club that last year gained promotion to the first division in his first season in charge.

“I believe in playing every match to win and, in my opinion, the best way to do this is to create as many scoring chances as possible every time we step onto the field, through high-energy, vertical attacking soccer,” he said in a written statement issued by United. “I am looking forward to entertaining our fans and competing.”

The hiring ended a search that lasted more than two months and included failed negotiations with former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas and Seattle Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda.

United spoke to more than 25 candidates and figured to hire someone with MLS or U.S. soccer experience. Late in the process, however, the club took a harder look at European-based coaches and took a liking to Losada.

“His name surfaced as a rising young coach in Belgium who everyone was talking about,” United General Manager Dave Kasper said in an interview. “Once we did the first interview, it was clear that Hernán’s game philosophy aligned with ours. His ideas are very modern and he expressed his attacking and defending principles and game model in a very clear way.”

United has filed an application for Losada’s work visa and expects him to arrive in Washington in about four weeks. He and the club are in the process of assembling his staff.

It’s unclear whether longtime assistant Chad Ashton, who served as interim head coach after Olsen’s dismissal, and goalkeepers coach Zack Thornton will return. Both are under contract in 2021.

“As part of the final interview process, he evaluated our team and what is needed to play the way he wants,” Kasper said. “Obviously, like any coach coming from abroad, there will be a learning curve at first.”

Historically, foreign coaches have not fared well in MLS. The only import over 25 seasons to win the MLS Cup without any prior experiences in the league or country was Atlanta’s Gerardo Martino (Argentina) in 2018.

At the very least, Losada will offer a playing style that delights the audience. Despite being 10th in the 18-team standings, Beerschot is third in scoring with 41 goals in 21 matches. Only league front-runners Club Brugge and Genk (43 apiece) have scored more.

However, Beerschot has also conceded the second-most goals (45). Results this season have included 6-3 and 5-2 victories and a 5-5 draw. Early in the year, it defeated Club Brugge and Genk, as well as traditional power Anderlecht.