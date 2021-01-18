Washington has a hole in its rotation after Aníbal Sánchez became a free agent in November. It is likely that Lester, at his age, is seeking a one-year deal to fill it. A slow free agent market has included a handful of short-term deals for veteran starters. Lester was durable in 2020 — making 12 starts in the 60-game season — if not a bit shaken by the pandemic-altered schedule and the odd ramp-up to it. He finished with a career-worst 5.16 ERA in 61 innings. His strikeout rate sagged, if only marginally, and his fastball velocity was just a tick lower than usual.

Lester is a five-time all-star who has won three World Series titles in his 15-year career — with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and 2013 and with the Cubs in 2016. That doesn’t necessarily mean he is the best way for the Nationals to check this box. But he does provide two of the club’s biggest wishes for an additional starter: durability and innings.

The lefty has made at least 31 starts in every season since 2008. He averaged five innings per start last year and was just over that mark the season before. Sánchez, by contrast, averaged around 4.8 innings per start in 2020 and had way too many short outings. A combination of Erick Fedde and Austin Voth in the No. 5 spot presented a similar issue. The bullpen was regularly taxed.

Both financially and strategically, the Nationals are built around starters Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Strasburg missed most of 2020 once he underwent surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Scherzer and Corbin didn’t meet their high standards. Corbin even led the majors in hits allowed, all too hittable when pitching in the strike zone.

Now, as they look to rebound from a 26-34 record, the Nationals need more from their star pitchers. They will bring back Joe Ross, who opted out of playing last season because of coronavirus concerns. Then, as they seem to do every spring, they will have Ross, Fedde and Voth compete for any remaining spots in the rotation.

General Manager Mike Rizzo hinted in December that Washington could use two of Ross, Fedde and Voth to round out the rotation. But a deal for Lester, or a starter of his profile, would mean they only need to fill one more spot.

“We’ve got a couple of different ways to go. It’s all about asset allocation,” Rizzo said then of whether the team would add a fourth starter. “I think that the moves we do early will dictate that rotation move.”

