“This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls,” Fuller wrote on social media. “The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman.”

Fuller added the Twitter handles of Kamala D. Harris, the first woman elected as vice president of the United States, Biden and his inaugural committee. Harris said Sunday on social media that Wednesday’s events will “mark a new chance to heal, rebuild, and strengthen our democracy we all cherish.”

With Vanderbilt struggling to field a full roster amid positive tests for the coronavirus and subsequent contact tracing, Fuller made history on Nov. 28 when she kicked off for the Commodores at the start of the second half of a game against Missouri. Two weeks later, she became the first woman to score in a Power Five game — i.e., featuring teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC conferences — when Fuller connected on a pair of extra points against Tennessee.

“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it. It wasn’t if I was a girl or not,” Fuller said after that December contest. “So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”

A 6-2 senior, Fuller had just helped her Vanderbilt soccer team win the SEC tournament when an assistant coach with that squad asked if she could she could pitch in with the shorthanded football team. That she did, wearing the phrase “Play like a girl” on the back of her helmet.

But kicking off against Missouri wasn’t Fuller’s only contribution that day. She also offered an impromptu motivational speech to her teammates at halftime when she noticed during the first two quarters that players on the sideline weren’t being as supportive as her experience with the soccer team suggested they should have been.

“I tend to be more aggressive and straightforward,” she said then, “and so I feel like my speeches and everything weirdly fit better with our football team, more so than with our soccer team. But I was glad to step up, use my goalkeeper voice in the locker room for once.”

Now Fuller will add her voice to “Celebrating America,” a program set to air in prime time Wednesday, several hours after Biden and Harris are sworn in. Fuller’s accomplishments will be highlighted along with those of other “everyday Americans who have stepped up in their communities,” organizers said.

The program will also feature NBA legend and Skyhook Foundation chairman Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as well as Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng, who in November became the first woman to hold that position in MLB history. Musical performers, per organizers, will include Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake.

The inauguration committee announced Monday that a “Parade Across America” event set for Wednesday afternoon would include, among others, Olympic athletes Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix and Nathan Chen. Nathan “DoggFace” Apodaca, a viral sensation described by organizers as a “feel-good skateboarder,” is also scheduled to participate.

A Vanderbilt spokesman said Monday that Fuller was not immediately available for comment. She was the fourth woman to appear in an NCAA Division I football game, and the first to play with a team in the conference grouping that boasts the sport’s traditional powerhouse programs.

The women, all kickers, in whose footsteps she followed are: Ashley Martin of Jacksonville State in 2001, Katie Hnida of New Mexico in 2002 and April Goss of Kent State in 2015. The first woman to play in a college-football game, per the Associated Press, was Liz Heaston, a soccer standout who in 1997 kicked two extra points for Willamette University in an NAIA game against Linfield College.

“I’ve had girl dads come up to me and they’re like, ‘You’re inspiring my little girls, and I want them to know that they can do anything and you’re proving that point.’ And I think that has been the coolest thing,” Fuller said in November.