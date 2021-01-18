The game against the Hornets is the Wizards’ fifth consecutive postponement; the Wizards now account for one-third of the NBA’s total postponed games through the first four weeks of the season. No other team has had more than three games scratched, because no other team has had an outbreak as large as Washington’s.

The six positive cases ground team operations to a halt last week from Tuesday until Saturday, when the team could finally bring its healthy players back to its practice facility for individual workouts only.

As for when the Wizards (3-8) might resume their season — they haven’t played or held group practice since a game against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 11 — Friday’s scheduled game at the first-place Milwaukee Bucks appears to be a reasonable target, if not the gentlest re-introduction to league play.

If Friday does mark the restart, the Wizards will need more than a few days of individual workouts to get back into game shape, especially because they will probably be leaning on little-used players such as third-string point guard Cassius Winston, one of the team’s two players who split their time between the NBA and the G-League. Players who test positive must isolate for 10 to 14 days, according to league protocols.

The coronavirus isn’t the only thing thinning the roster; starting point guard Russell Westbrook remains out with a left quadriceps injury, and the Wizards lost starting center Thomas Bryant to a partial ACL tear in his left knee this month.

Reinforcements may — eventually — be on the way. In the short term, the Wizards’ roster is down to 14 players on guaranteed contracts (not including Winston and Garrison Mathews, the team’s other two-way player) after the team waived backup center Anzejs Pasecniks on Sunday, opening up salary cap space and leaving an open spot on the roster. The NBA is also considering allowing teams to pick up a third two-way player to help ease teams’ burdens when players are held out because of coronavirus protocols.

In the longer term, Washington has applied for a $4.2 million disabled player exception in the wake of Bryant’s injury, which the team could use to pick up a more established player for the rest of the season.

“I think that’s an acknowledgement of how difficult it is to actually put a team together if you have multiple positives,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said of the potential roster expansion in a virtual news conference Friday. “Grabbing guys — they have to be six days negative testing before they can ever enter your facility, stuff like that, that makes it really hard to go find somebody if you have an emergency like we do. … We’re going to be able to add a third two-way, and we’re certainly jumping on that pretty darn quick.”

When asked Friday if he knew the origin of the team’s coronavirus outbreak, Sheppard said there was no breach of NBA protocols and the fact that no staff members had tested positive led the organization to believe that interactions within the team’s facilities — aside from games — did not spark the slew of positive tests.

The team canceled practice last Tuesday after forward Rui Hachimura and center Moe Wagner were the first on the team to enter the NBA’s protocols.

Washington’s exposure to the virus is easy enough to trace. In the week before players started testing positive, the Wizards played four straight opponents who had players either test positive of enter into league protocols the day after the game. Washington continued on with its regular schedule throughout the week, which is not how the league has handled the Wizards’ most recent opponent. Phoenix had three games postponed after playing at Capital One Arena because of contact tracing.

When asked to explain the differences between the Wizards’ and Suns’ treatment, an NBA spokesperson said each individual team’s case is different. The spokesperson did not elaborate on the differences that allowed the Wizards to continue playing despite brushes with the coronavirus.

“The contact tracing processes under our health and safety protocols are based on guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and review from infectious disease and other health and medical experts advising the NBA and the Players Association,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Under the protocols, each case is reviewed individually with the contact tracing group and physicians.”

Sheppard was asked Friday if the league should have stepped in after the Wizards’ opponents began testing positive, as 76ers guard Seth Curry did the day after the team played in Philadelphia on Jan. 8. The general manager said he doesn’t “blame” anyone for the outbreak.

“The incubation period of this is seven to 10 days, so it can turn on you in a hurry. I hate to say it, but it was our turn,” Sheppard said. “It hit us all at once. Other teams, it’s hitting them a couple at a time. We shouldn’t feel special — other teams have gone through this; other teams will go through this.”

It’s true that almost every other team in the league has been touched by the coronavirus in some way, either by having a game postponed or having players enter into health and safety protocols. But no team’s season has been derailed to the extent the Wizards’ has been.

Making up five games in the second half of the season — the schedule for which has yet to be released — with the NHL now underway and fewer arena dates available is yet another complication in an already difficult year.

