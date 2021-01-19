With Sutton — whose death follows those of hurlers Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver in recent months — heaven now has a fifth starter to round out its rotation. And like the others, Sutton was unquestionably an ace.

He racked up 324 wins and a 3.26 ERA over a 23-year career, with the bulk of it, 16 seasons, spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He led his league in WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) four times during an era when no one had heard of such a stat and finished in the top five in Cy Young Award voting five times. His strikeout total remains the seventh most of all time.

AD

AD

But Sutton made his reputation with a durability and indefatigability that seem straight out of a black-and-white newsreel from some long ago era, even though he pitched right up to the cusp of the 1990s.

He made 756 career starts, third all-time behind Cy Young himself (815) and Nolan Ryan (773), and is said to have never missed a start across his 23 seasons in the majors.

Born in Clio, Ala., on April 2, 1945, he debuted for the Dodgers as a 21-year-old phenom, joining a rotation that already included Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Claude Osteen, and going 12-12 with a 2.99 ERA as a rookie for a team that would win the National League pennant.

AD

From 1966 to 1986 — when he went 15-11 with a 3.74 ERA at 41 for the California Angels — Sutton pitched at least 200 innings in all but one season. He failed to do so only in 1981, which was shortened by a work stoppage.

AD

“Don Sutton was one of our game’s most consistent winning pitchers across his decorated 23-year career,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, which went on to call him a “model of durability on the mound.”

Though he also logged years with the Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, Sutton is most vividly associated with the Dodgers, for whom he made all four of his all-star appearances. After he left the Dodgers as a free agent in 1980, the team brought him back in 1988 at 43 for what would be his final season. The team retired his No. 20 in 1998, just weeks after his induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

AD

“Today we lost a great ballplayer, a great broadcaster and, most importantly a great person,” Dodgers President Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Don left an indelible mark on the Dodger franchise during his 16 seasons in Los Angeles and many of his records continue to stand to this day.”

After his playing days, Sutton went straight to the broadcast booth, where he earned a reputation as a straight shooter with vast insight into the game, particularly the art of pitching. He spent two seasons, 2006 and 2007, with MASN as a color commentator on Washington Nationals games, but the bulk of his time in the booth was spent with the Atlanta Braves, for whom he called games for 28 seasons on both television and radio.

Sutton also was a frequent and approachable presence — despite his fame and lofty credentials — in the Braves’ dugout during pregame batting practice, always chatting with whichever players, coaches, umpires or media members happened past, and always available to share his insight with those who took the time to ask.

AD

AD

“He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect,” Daron Sutton wrote of his father on Twitter. “And he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful.”

In addition to his son, Don Sutton is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters Staci and Jacquie.

“With apologies to Lou Gehrig, I am the luckiest man on the face of the Earth,” Sutton said at the end of his speech in Cooperstown during his Hall of Fame induction. “I have everything in life I’ve ever wanted.”

In the third week of this new year, baseball has already lost two Hall of Famers: Sutton and his former Dodgers manager, Tommy Lasorda, who died Jan. 7. That follows a historically painful 2020 in which the sport lost pitchers Ford, Gibson, Niekro and Seaver; outfielders Lou Brock and Al Kaline; and second baseman Joe Morgan — the most Hall of Famers to die in a calendar year.