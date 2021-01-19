It would also mark a reunion and homecoming of sorts for Hurney, who would rejoin Rivera for a third time as GM (two separate stints in Carolina) and return to the city that gave him his NFL start.
News of Hurney’s potential new deal was first reported by NFL Network.
When Rivera was hired last January, Washington shifted to a coach-centric front-office structure to have “one voice” for the team, as owner Daniel Snyder said. Rivera has final say over personnel decisions, but he has insisted the operation be “a collaboration.” The two may share some of the typical GM duties, while Washington’s senior vice president of football administration, Rob Rogers, will continue to manage the team’s salary cap and lead contract negotiations.
Hurney was one of six known candidates to interview for the position over the past week, along with San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew, Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Los Angeles Chargers director of pro personnel JoJo Wooden, Atlanta Falcons director of football operations Nick Polk and Washington’s own director of pro personnel, Eric Stokes.
Among Hurney’s biggest tasks will be helping Washington decide its future at quarterback, a position that featured four different starters last season and has no obvious candidate as the team’s long-term answer. But he also faces the challenge of continuing a rebuild that started last season and has only a foundation to show; the roster has needs throughout.
