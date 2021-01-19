The Iowa women’s basketball team postponed its game Thursday at No. 7 Maryland because of concerns over traveling to the D.C. area so close to the presidential inauguration. The Big Ten Conference supported the decision, announced Tuesday.

About 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the nation’s capital after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of President Trump on Jan. 6. Large swaths of the city have been cut off from public transportation, bridges into the city have been closed, and areas surrounding the Capitol and National Mall have been restricted before Joe Biden is sworn in as president Wednesday.

The threat of additional violent incidents has caused Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to enact a multitude of precautions, including asking people around the country not to come to town for the inauguration.

Iowa (9-3, 5-3) and Maryland (11-1, 7-0) will work with the conference to determine a rescheduled date.

The matchup was set to feature the best offenses in the Big Ten. The Terrapins are the highest-scoring team in the nation at 92.5 points per game, and the Hawkeyes are No. 3 at 88.8.

Maryland will visit No. 17 Ohio State (7-0, 3-0) on Monday.

