The Wolverines’ offense operated with ease, sinking one three-pointer after another. Their ball movement was pristine, and perhaps the most impressive part of Michigan’s performance was that star freshman center Hunter Dickinson hardly factored into his team’s success. Senior forward Isaiah Livers led the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1) with 20 points, but contributions came from across the roster.

Michigan, the second-highest-ranked team in the Big Ten (behind No. 4 Iowa), lost for the first time this season Saturday at Minnesota, and the Wolverines marched into Crisler Center on Tuesday unwilling to lose again. The Terps (8-7, 2-6) could not compete with the versatile Wolverines, who got the better of the visitors in nearly every aspect of the game.

The most glaring discrepancy came from behind the arc, with Michigan making 12 of 24 attempts. Six Wolverines made a three-pointer, and Michigan shot 51.8 percent from the field. Maryland’s perimeter defense has struggled this season, and on Tuesday the Terps couldn’t come close to matching that level of production on the offensive end, either. Maryland made just 4 of 19 attempts from three-point range.

Even though four Terps scored in double figures — including 12 points off the bench by Eric Ayala, who returned after missing two games because of a groin injury — Maryland never trailed by fewer than 17 points in the second half.

The Terps managed to contain Dickinson, the 7-foot-1 center and former DeMatha star who scored 26 points in the teams’ previous meeting. He didn’t score until early in the second half after only attempting two shots in the first. But when facing double teams, Dickinson found open shooters on the perimeter, which helped fuel the Wolverines’ hot start. Michigan made its first five attempts from three-point range, including three by Mike Smith in the first five minutes.

Maryland started the game struggling to make shots against Michigan’s stingy defense. The Terps turned the ball over five times in the first five minutes, and the Wolverines quickly built a double-digit lead. The Terps tried to hold on without letting Michigan soar ahead, but when halftime arrived, they trailed by 17, with a three-pointer from Franz Wagner serving as the dagger before the break.

The Wolverines hit eight three-pointers in the first half, compared with only two by Maryland. On the first possession of the second half, Michigan’s Eli Brooks made a three, indicative of a dominance that continued as the second half progressed.

When the Terps faced Michigan at Xfinity Center three weeks ago, Maryland eventually grabbed a narrow lead early in the second half before collapsing as the Wolverines surged to an emphatic win. In Tuesday’s rematch, Maryland never had the lead — Michigan scored the first eight points.