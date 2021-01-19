Thomas, 47, has been an NFL official for six seasons and has worked four postseason games. She became the first woman to be a full-time NFL game official when the league announced her hiring in 2015. Before that, she had officiated college football games in Conference USA since 2007, and she participated in the NFL’s officiating development program in 2013 and 2014.

She was not the first woman to officiate in an NFL game. Shannon Eastin worked three games as a line judge early in the 2012 season when the NFL used replacement officials during a labor dispute with the NFL Referees Association.

The NFL makes Super Bowl assignments after grading officials on their regular season performance. Previous playoff officiating experience also is taken into consideration. Super Bowl officials generally have worked a game earlier during that year’s postseason but not either of the conference championship games.

Thomas is part of the eight-person officiating crew, which has seven on-field officials and a replay official. Carl Cheffers will lead the crew as the referee. It will be the second Super Bowl assignment for Cheffers, who has been an NFL official for 21 seasons and has worked 17 postseason games.

The Super Bowl crew also includes umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer.