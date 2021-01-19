In a small and socially distanced on-field ceremony — which included the Nationals’ World Series trophy resting on a table by home plate and World Series graphics on the scoreboard — Vogel was presented the player-grade Nationals 2019 championship ring he won in a raffle to benefit Nationals Philanthropies.

“I was kind of taken back a little bit,” Vogel, 39, said in a phone interview. “I was just thinking, ‘This is freaking awesome.’”

In the five years before the novel coronavirus pandemic, Vogel said he attended more Nationals home games than he missed with his extended baseball family of season plan holders and other regulars, including superfan Captain Obvious, in section 109 along the left field line. That’s where he watched the final out of the Nationals’ 2019 title during the Game 7 watch party.

When the team announced its ring sweepstakes in August, a member of Vogel’s baseball family shared the information in a group text. Vogel, who puts $20 toward the 50-50 raffle at every Nationals game and took home the pot on “Game of Thrones” night a few years ago, happily donated $25.

“You can’t win it if you ain’t in it,” he said. “If not, at least the money goes to something good.”

Vogel, a Falls Church native who lives in Alexandria, had just returned from a trip to Cancun when the Nationals announced the winner of the sweepstakes in October. He received the good news in an email from the team, which his friends at first figured was a hoax, but was in fact legitimate.

“We’re a very lucky section,” Vogel said. “There’s a horseshoe over in 109, I’m telling you.”

Vogel’s name was selected from more than 3,600 entries, which helped raise more than $90,000 for Nationals Philanthropies. The proceeds will support grants for nonprofits in the community, programming at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and meals for food-insecure residents.

After learning he won, Vogel got sized for the ring, which is crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, features 170 diamonds and has a replacement value of $38,500. He worked with Jostens, the company that created the rings, to customize his one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia. On the side normally reserved for a player’s number, Vogel’s ring features the Nationals’ old interlocking ‘DC’ logo. Jostens wouldn’t allow him to include his nickname, “Big Pete,” on the ring, so he opted for his last name instead.

The Nationals initially planned to mail Vogel his ring, but upon learning that he was such a big fan, decided to organize an on-field presentation. Nationals Philanthropies Chief Executive Officer Tal Alter and Chief Marketing Officer Kate Greenberg were among those in attendance on Wednesday. Vogel brought his mom and a cutout of Captain Obvious.