Being placed on the league’s covid-19 absences-related list does not necessarily mean players have tested positive.
Per the NHL, a player listed as “unavailable” due to covid protocols can include: an initial positive test, which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed; mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals; required quarantine as a high-risk close contact; isolation based on a confirmed positive test result; quarantine for travel or other reasons.
Washington had an off day Wednesday after completing a four-game
trip Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. The Capitals are still scheduled to play their home opener Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Capitals declined to comment.
The Capitals are the first team fined by the league because of covid-19 violations, though the league has been managing a handful of coronavirus issues through the first couple weeks of an abbreviated 56-game regular season.
Notably, the day before the NHL season started on Jan. 13, the NHL announced 27 players had tested positive during training camp. Of those, 17 players were members of the Dallas Stars. Their first three games of the season were postponed.
On Wednesday, the NHL announced that the Carolina Hurricanes would have games postponed through at least Jan. 23 after five players were placed on the covid-19 protocol related absences list.
