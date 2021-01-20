The Washington Football Team shuttered its training facility and could keep it closed for the remainder of the week after it learned a number of coaches and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Earlier this week we became aware that members of our organization tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “These individuals have now quarantined. All other players and staff who remain in the area continue to follow the testing cadence and guidelines under the offseason protocols. Out of an abundance of caution, however, we chose to close the Inova Sports Performance Center for several days and have the staff work from home.”

The positive cases were traced back to a small gathering that took place away from the team’s facility after the season ended, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person added that no players have tested positive and that Coach Ron Rivera has not tested positive.

Washington had only two players test positive for the coronavirus during the season; in November, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (who was on injured reserve) and practice squad running back Javon Leake both tested positive.

Rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said he tested positive during the offseason, and tight end Logan Thomas was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list early in training camp.