The positive cases were traced back to a small gathering that took place away from the team’s facility after the season ended, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person added that no players have tested positive and that Coach Ron Rivera has not tested positive.
Washington had only two players test positive for the coronavirus during the season; in November, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (who was on injured reserve) and practice squad running back Javon Leake both tested positive.
Rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said he tested positive during the offseason, and tight end Logan Thomas was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list early in training camp.