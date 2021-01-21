United did not relinquish much to acquire the additional first-rounder: $125,000 in financial considerations, known as general allocation money, spread over two seasons. It also swapped spots in the second round, dropping one place to No. 32 overall.

The 6-foot-1 Smith, a native of Nottingham, England, recorded 26 goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances at Clemson — including eight goals and three assists in 11 matches this past fall — and was named MVP of the ACC tournament.

Although most programs suspended their seasons because of the coronavirus, ACC teams played a partial schedule, a factor United General Manager Dave Kasper said “helped us shape our decision” in selecting Smith.

DeShields, a Baltimore native who starred at McDonogh School in Ownings Mills, Md., played three seasons at Wake Forest but sat out the 2020 fall schedule with an upper back/neck injury. In hopes of drafting DeShields, United gave him a medical exam last week.

In November, the 6-1 center back signed with third-division New England Revolution II. Although the Revolution is an MLS organization and operates the junior squad, United owns DeShields’s league rights and, if it were to offer him a contract, the other deal would be voided.

“If you look certainly at last year’s draft and who made an impact, they came from the ACC,” Kasper said of traditionally the best conference in college soccer. “And we got two of the better seniors in the country.”

The first five selections, and six of seven, were from ACC schools. Virginia Tech sophomore midfielder Daniel Pereira was first overall, taken by expansion Austin FC.

Five others from the region went in the first round, including two Georgetown seniors, forward Derek Dodson and defender Rio Hope-Gund, to Orlando at No. 8 and 19, respectively.

The others were Virginia junior midfielder-defender Bret Halsey (Sterling, Va.) by Real Salt Lake at No. 7; Virginia forward Irakoze Donasiyano 20th by Nashville SC; and Maryland defender Matt Di Rosa (Washington, D.C.) 25th by Toronto FC.

Di Rosa’s twin, Ben, also a Maryland defender, went in the second round to New York City FC.

Draftees who haven’t signed contracts will consult with their pro team and college coaches in deciding whether to report to MLS training camp or first play the rescheduled NCAA season this spring.

Kasper said he would soon discuss Smith’s status with Clemson Coach Mike Noonan. Because he signed with Revolution II, DeShields isn’t eligible to continue his college career.

Unlike the NBA and NFL drafts, the MLS event is not the primary platform for teams to acquire players for immediate impact; the international market and trades are.

It does, however, provide developmental prospects, many of whom will start their career with an affiliate in the lower divisions. In United’s case, that is second-flight Loudoun United.

With Hernán Losada, United’s new coach, awaiting his work visa in Belgium, technical director Stewart Mairs and assistant coach Chad Ashton joined Kasper in overseeing the draft.

Kasper said United “spent quite a bit of time watching [Smith] the past two years. He had steady improvement from year to year.”

Kasper cited Smith’s versatility — he is projected to play forward, wing or wing back — and his attacking instincts. United is well-stocked in wide players but hopeful Smith will break through at the pro level.

United also wanted to come away from the draft with a center back. DeShields was high on the list, Kasper said, “but we knew a lot of teams were going to look at him very closely. We wanted to make sure we got him.”

United took DeShields instead of Ethan Bartlow, a highly regarded center back from the University of Washington. He went one slot later, to the Houston Dynamo.

DeShields would join a D.C. central defense that features Donovan Pines, a third-year pro from Maryland who began to hit his stride late last season, and two veterans: captain Steven Birnbaum, who turns 30 on Saturday, and Frédéric Brillant, 35.

Michael Edwards, a former D.C. academy player who has been playing in Germany’s fourth division, could also become an option.