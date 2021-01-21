Under new head coach Ron Rivera, Haskins was appointed the starter at the outset of last season but was benched after a 1-3 start and demoted to third string. Rivera, at the time, cited the wide-open race for the NFC East title as his impetus for the switch, but he later insinuated that Haskins’ work ethic was to blame.

AD

AD

When Haskins received a second chance to prove himself late in the year, following injuries to Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, Haskins’ tenure with the team quickly fizzled. He went 0-2 as a starter, which jeopardized Washington’s first-place standing in the NFC East, and in between was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for partying without a mask following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. During the team’s loss to the Carolina Panthers the following week, he was benched again.

The next day, on Dec. 28, Haskins was cut.

“I just felt it was time to make the move," Rivera said two days later. "I just thought I’d take advantage of the opportunity for us both to go in a different direction.”

AD

In Pittsburgh, Haskins has a chance to start anew, and to provide depth in a quarterbacks room that currently stars Ben Roethlisberger. Following Pittsburgh’s first-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, the 38-year old Roethlisberger said he would take some time to consider whether he wanted to play another season, while acknowledging the possibility that the franchise could choose to move on from him. If he were to return to the Steelers under his current contract, it would take up a significant portion of the team’s salary cap.

AD

“Well it’s gonna start between me and God,” Roethlisberger said. “A lot of praying. And then, you know, a lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. And, you know, I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back, if that’s the way we go. There’ll be a lot of discussions, but now’s not the time for that.”