FanDuel also announced Wednesday evening on Twitter that its sports gambling operation in Virginia would be up and running “in less than 24 hrs.” However, that tweet was taken down and replaced by one saying that its sports gambling offerings merely were “COMING SOON to VA!”

As of Thursday morning, FanDuel was not accepting bets from customers. Virginia residents who attempted to place a bet via FanDuel received an error message:

FanDuel has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The Virginia General Assembly approved sports gambling last March, setting in motion the process for companies to receive licenses from the state. The Virginia Lottery, which is overseeing the licensing process, said in November that 25 companies had applied for mobile sports-betting permits, though the number that can receive a license has been capped at 12.

On Thursday morning, the Virginia Lottery began listing FanDuel as an approved sports-gambling vendor on the Virginia Lottery website “in conjunction with the Washington Football Team (temporary permit).” That would appear to clear the way for FanDuel to start taking bets.

FanDuel appears to have been helped in its quest for a Virginia license by pairing with the Washington Football Team, which is based in Virginia and has a sponsorship agreement with FanDuel. According to a provision of the Virginia law regarding sports gambling, the state will “give substantial and preferred consideration” to any “major league sports franchise” that withheld more than $200 million in 2019 state taxes.

A request for clarity from the Virginia Lottery was not immediately returned.

With the 12th-largest population in the United States, Virginia is seen as a lucrative market for sports gambling, and it would become the 18th state (including the District of Columbia) to offer legal sports gambling since the Supreme Court struck down the federal law that limited the practice in May 2018. Two of Virginia’s neighbors already have sports gambling in place. West Virginia has offered sports gambling online and at its casinos since August 2018. The District of Columbia opened up its online sports-gambling operation last May, though it has been criticized for wonky geolocation and the poor odds offered to gamblers.

Voters in Maryland, meanwhile, approved sports gambling by a wide margin in a ballot question last November. The state legislature, which convened last week, now must create a sports-gambling framework. One state senator said in December that he hoped sports gambling in Maryland would be up and running by the summer.