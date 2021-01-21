Samsonov was asymptomatic at the time of his positive test, according to the person with knowledge of the situation.

Four Capitals players — Samsonov, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov — were placed on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol-related absences list Wednesday night after the positive test. The test triggered contact tracing, which occurred Wednesday morning.

The NHL’s covid-related absences list does not specify which players have tested positive and which players are wrapped up in contact tracing issues. The league does not release the names of players who test positive.

Through the contact tracing process, the team and league learned all four Russians hung out multiple times together in a Pittsburgh hotel room during their road trip, according to one person with knowledge of the matter. At those gatherings, which violated NHL protocols, the players watched sports and played video games.

“I know that there was a positive case and through their tracing and their tracking, the players were honest with what they did,” Washington Coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday.

Both Ovechkin and Orlov have the covid-19 antibodies, Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, wrote on Instagram on Thursday morning.

“I regret my choice to spend time together with my teammates in our hotel room and away from the locker room areas,” Ovechkin said in a statement Wednesday: “I will learn from this experience.”

The Capitals said in statement Wednesday that they were “disappointed” by the players’ decision to interact in their hotel room and outside team-approved areas.

The NHL is not expected to postpone Friday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, which is Washington’s home opener. Ovechkin, Orlov and Kuznetsov are expected to miss at least the Capitals’ next four games because of quarantine protocols, though.

Local officials and medical professionals establish the guidelines that players follow in cities and states. All four players missed practice Thursday.

The NHL’s coronavirus guidelines make clear that players and team personnel who travel this season are “required to stay in a single occupancy room, and no individual shall permit guests or other personnel in their room.”

The team was fined $100,000 for the violations, which the league said “involved social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.”

Players are prohibited from practicing or playing while they are on the list.

There are a few ways that a player who tests positive can be cleared to return to the team, according to NHL protocols. If he is asymptomatic and remains that way while he is isolated, he can return 10 days after his first positive test.