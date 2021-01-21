Mayhew was one of six candidates to interview with Washington over the past week as it sought to remake its front office, but Coach Ron Rivera has remained coy about the role of a GM.

Washington shifted to a coach-centric front office when it hired Rivera last January, giving the coach final say over the roster as the team’s football top decision-maker. But during his introductory news conference, Rivera said he envisioned a collaborative front office, similar to the one Seattle has with coach/executive vice president of football operations Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider.

Rob Rogers, the team’s senior vice president of football administration who was one of nearly two dozen people to follow Rivera from Carolina, will continue to manage Washington’s salary cap and lead contract negotiations.

Mayhew, a former cornerback drafted in the 10th round by the Buffalo Bills in 1988, spent nine years in the NFL, including four in Washington (1989-92) and another four in Tampa Bay (1993-96). While in Washington, he began taking night courses at Georgetown to work toward a law degree, which he finished after retiring from the NFL.

Mayhew interned in Washington’s pro personnel department for nine months, then was hired as the XFL’s director of football administration before heading to Detroit. He spent 15 seasons in the Lions’ front office, including the last eight as the team’s GM.

After a season with the New York Giants as their director of football operations (2017), Mayhew was hired by the 49ers to work in their personnel department. he worked two years as a senior personnel executive and another two as their VP of player personnel.

Mayhew is the third Black GM hired in the NFL this year and makes Washington the first team in history to have minorities as team president, head coach and GM; Jason Wright was hired as team president last summer.