“It’s an ongoing discussion,” Kasper said. “They are up against a clock with the [transfer] deadline. So it’s something obviously we’ll be engaging with Swansea in the coming days.”

Those talks will come after Swansea City on Friday acquired Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris on loan through the league finale May 8, plus any possible promotion playoff matches.

Morris and Arriola are members of the U.S. national team, which is training with a MLS-heavy squad in Bradenton, Fla., ahead of a Jan. 31 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando.

Morris traveled this week to Swansea, Wales, for a physical. The deal was announced Friday. At the end of their season, the Swans will have the option to acquire Morris for the long term in what would be a multimillion-dollar purchase.

His market value is $5.5 million, according to Transfermarkt. If Swansea fails to earn promotion to the Premier League, a transfer would be unlikely.

Arriola remains in U.S. camp, but he too could head abroad on short notice. A loan would likely include a similar option to buy. His market value is $3.3 million, down from $3.85 million after tearing a knee ligament last preseason.

United chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan also head Swansea City’s investment group, a setup that would help facilitate Arriola’s move.

Swansea City’s interest in Arriola was first reported by Yahoo Sports on Wednesday.

The Swans are second behind Norwich City in the 24-team Championship and well-positioned to earn one of two automatic promotions to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence. Four other clubs will enter a playoff for the last ticket to the top flight.

Under normal circumstances, MLS teams would be reluctant to loan players at this time. Typically, they are preparing to open training camp, six weeks before the season opener.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic and associated labor issues between MLS and the players’ union, the league has yet to announce camp dates or match schedules.