But his MLB stats alone are staggering. Aaron ended his career batting .305 with a .928 OPS that was 55 percent higher than the league average during his 23-year career. In addition to his home runs, Aaron ranks third all-time in hits (3,771), fourth in runs scored (2,174), first in extra-base hits (1,477), first in RBI (2,297), fourth in intentional walks (293) and fifth in wins above replacement for position players (143.1 per Baseball Reference). He is one of six players to reach the milestones of 3,000 hits and 500 homers. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here are five stunning stats that define Aaron’s career.

The all-time leader in total bases

The most grandiose statistic on Aaron’s resume is 6,856 total bases, an all-time high in the sport and 722 more than Stan Musial, who is in second-place on the list. To put that in perspective, Mike Trout, arguably the best hitter in baseball today, has a one percent chance at breaking Aaron’s record during his career.

He was in the prime of his career most of the time

Beginning with his second season in 1955, Aaron produced at least six wins above replacement, considered the threshold for an MVP-type season, through 1969, a record 15-year run that still stands today. Add in Aaron’s performance form 1955 (6.2 bWAR) and only Barry Bonds meets the six wins above replacement threshold in 16 different seasons.

Noted baseball analyst Bill James used a hybrid stat made up of season score, win shares and wins above replacement to put one number on how well a player performed in a season. If a season was within at least 15 percent of a player’s three best consecutive seasons, it was considered part of their prime. According to James, only Willie Mays and Jake Beckley (elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971 via the Veterans Committee) had more seasons in prime form (12) than Aaron (11).

Fifth-most wins above replacement after turning 30 years old

Aaron had a career that spanned three decades. During his 20s, from 1954 to 1963, he produced 74 wins above replacement, the seventh-most among position players in that age range. After turning 30 years old he contributed 69 wins above replacement, the fifth-most among position players. Only Willie Mays, Honus Wager, Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds had more after age 30 in the majors.

Clutch in October

Hammerin’ Hank didn’t get many chances in the postseason but when his teams qualified for the playoffs Aaron made his at-bats count. He hit .362 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 17 postseason games, adding a total of 33 percentage points to his teams’ championship efforts, per the Baseball Gauge’s championship win probability added. That was the 12th most productive playoff performance among all position players during Aaron’s career.

Somehow he only won one most valuable player award