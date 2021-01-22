Most of the time, Holman proved Belber wrong, carrying the Grasshoppers from behind to win dozens of relay races.

On Saturday, Belber streamed the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor, Mich., on his laptop in Northwest Washington. It was Holman’s first indoor track meet with the University of Michigan, and the freshman received the baton as the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay team that had fallen 25 meters behind its opponents.

Belber turned to his 15-year-old daughter, Anna, and said: “Back in high school, I would’ve expected Ziyah to catch those girls. But the lead is too big. Against this kind of competition, she might close the gap a little bit, but I don’t think she’ll pick up four seconds.”

Belber was happy to be wrong. Again.

Holman ran a 51.79-second split to lead Michigan to victory with a time of 3:48.02. The video of Holman’s surge went viral on social media, with SportsCenter and Overtime sharing it.

“I always used to get the baton last and finish first,” Holman, the 2020 All-Met girls’ indoor track Athlete of the Year, said in a Zoom call Thursday. “It’s just a mental thing that I’ve always had.”

Holman said she received more than 500 messages once the video hit Twitter, including congratulations from Alexis Ohanian — the Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams. Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted the clip Thursday, telling more than half a million followers “This is why you never give up.”

When Holman received the baton, she focused on catching the Ohio State runner in second place. When she accomplished that in her first lap, she told herself second place wasn’t good enough. With 150 meters left, she expended all her reserved energy. In the final 50 meters, she passed an Indiana runner for first place.

“When we started coming around the curb, she was just so close,” Holman said. “So I couldn’t not catch her.”

Earlier in the meet, Holman won the 600-meter race in 1:29.27, the fastest time ever for a first-year Michigan runner.

Belber knew the work that led to Holman’s breakthrough. Belber could tell the Hyattsville native was a special athlete when he met her as an incoming freshman, as she worked out with her summer club team at a Prince George’s County track. Every week during Holman’s junior and senior years at Georgetown Day, she visited Battery Kemble Park to run hills and The Exorcist Stairs in Northwest Washington.

This summer, Holman hopes to qualify for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with the United States 4x400-meter relay team.

“When she’s got competition, she rises to the level of competition around her,” Belber said. “If she hadn’t had that girl four seconds ahead Saturday, she may not have run as fast. If there’s somebody out there for her to catch, she’ll catch them.”

Football

Many of the area’s top football prospects have announced they will be foregoing the second half of their senior years (and a potential spring season) to attend college early.

The list includes Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams (Oklahoma), Good Counsel offensive lineman Landon Tengwall (Penn State), Rock Creek Christian defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine (Alabama), Quince Orchard defensive lineman Marcus Bradley (Vanderbilt), Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather (West Virginia), Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes (Notre Dame), Bullis quarterback Christian Veilleux (Penn State), Unity Reed defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (Ohio State), Patriot defensive back Jalen Stroman (Virginia Tech) and Stone Bridge wide receiver Tai Felton (Maryland).

Unity Reed linebacker Shawn Murphy, the top-ranked local player in the Class of 2022, recently cut his list down to eight schools: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.