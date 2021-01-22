“Hank Aaron knew why he was up at the plate,” Murphy, who in 1982 became the first Atlanta Braves player since Aaron to be named MVP, told a group of Salt Lake City area Eagle Scouts in 1997. “He was going to hit the ball. He was not going to let anything distract him.”

Aaron, who died Friday at 86, hit the ball often, and often a long way. Over a 23-year career spent most famously with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, Aaron hit 755 home runs, which at the time of his retirement was the most in MLB history. He also knocked in 2,297 runs, a career record that still stands, and finished with a career .305 batting average, which is among the best of the modern era.

He did all of that even though many Americans wanted him to fail and told him exactly that. Aaron received thousands of letters every day as he chased down Babe Ruth’s career home run record in the 1970s, and much of it was hateful. Some of it wished death on him, with the letter-writers promising to do it themselves.

And yet Aaron faced it all with a grace that few others would have in such a situation.

“I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime,” fellow Braves legend Chipper Jones wrote Friday on Twitter. “He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity.”

Praise flowed freely Friday on social media as other legends of the game marked Aaron’s death.

Aaron’s talents and presence were so great that other ballplayers, greats of the game, talked Friday of how cowed they felt in his presence. Frank Thomas, like Aaron a Hall of Famer, wrote on Twitter that Aaron was “the one man who I acted like a kid around” and that he was “star-struck always” when encountering him.

Jeff Heckelman, who worked in Major League Baseball’s public relations department and coordinated the news conference for the league’s annual Hank Aaron award, noted that it was a “highlight to shake his hand and to witness the awe and reverence he engendered in today’s stars.”

“To see current MLB stars be so nervous and respectful in his presence was remarkable,” Heckelman added. “One top player actually stopped me before we entered the room and said ‘how do I look?’ I kind of laughed, and he just said ‘it’s f---ing Hank Aaron, man.’ Yup.”