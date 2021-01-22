At 36, Zimmerman will back up Josh Bell and provide a right-handed bat off Manager Dave Martinez’s bench. He signed for one year and $2 million this past January before opting out of the season because of coronavirus concerns. Then he became a free agent for the second straight winter, and only the second time in his 15-year career.

But once the Nationals traded for Bell — for pitches Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean on Christmas Eve — a Zimmerman reunion was all the more logical. Bell, a switch-hitter, is notably better from the left side and can struggle against lefties. Zimmerman, though, has crushed lefties across the last three seasons. That includes a .966 on-base-plus slugging percentage against them in 53 plate appearances in 2019. And, going back a bit, it includes a 1.038 OPS in 143 plate appearances against them in 2017.

The sample sizes vary because of Zimmerman’s frequent injuries. He appeared in more than 100 games in two of the last six seasons he’s participated in. Health issues have kept him from fully realizing the potential Washington saw before signing him to a six-year, $100 million extension in 2012. But in 2017, his last full season, Zimmerman was an all-star and finished 20th in National League MVP voting. He and the club have long maintained that he has some offense left.

The Nationals have typically paired Zimmerman with a left-handed backup. Matt Adams, Adam Lind and Eric Thames, among others, have all filled that role. But now, as a complement to Bell, Zimmerman should start sporadically and pinch-hit often. He is a stronger first baseman than Bell, even if Zimmerman’s arm has lagged in recent years. And Zimmerman could get even more at-bats if the NL adopts the designated hitter.

In December, both Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo said they are planning for the NL to not have the DH in 2021. For a player like Zimmerman — and for power hitters like Bell and left fielder Kyle Schwarber — that’s a double-edged scenario.

No would mean one fewer lineup spot for Zimmerman or another reserve. But it also means Zimmerman could be very valuable in pinch-hit situations, whether in the pitcher’s spot or to replace Bell or Schwarber against a lefty late in a game. The addition gives Martinez a needed and familiar chess piece.