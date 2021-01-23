But Maryland controlled Saturday afternoon’s matchup with stifling defense, scoring a 63-49 victory over the No. 17 Golden Gophers. Maryland has defeated three ranked teams on the road for the first time in program history. And this win came when the Terps (9-7, 3-6 Big Ten) desperately needed a boost to keep their season from unraveling. The Terps’ résumé also includes wins at then-No. 6 Wisconsin and then-No. 12 Illinois — which, adding Saturday’s win, account for all of their conference victories this season.

Maryland held Minnesota (11-5, 4-5) to a season-low 49 points. Minnesota shot 14 for 46 from the field, and Maryland never trailed.

Junior guard Eric Ayala led the Terrapins with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting in his return to the starting lineup; he missed two games with a groin injury and then came off the bench in the Terps’ 87-63 loss Tuesday at Michigan. Only one other Terps player finished in double figures — sophomore forward Donta Scott with 15 points — but players across the roster offered key contributions. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Darryl Morsell led the defensive effort that was the deciding factor.

AD

AD

Morsell was tasked with guarding Minnesota star Marcus Carr, who scored 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting but didn’t get much help. Outside of the junior guard from Toronto, the Gophers made just six field goals. The Terps’ offense slowed in the second half, but Minnesota never got closer than six points.

Early in the game, the Terrapins’ defense stymied Minnesota, which had not faced an unranked team in more than a month. The Golden Gophers missed seven of their first eight shots while committing four turnovers, and Maryland capitalized by jumping to a 17-3 lead. But just after the Terps created that significant cushion, they committed turnovers on six of their next seven possessions, allowing Minnesota to cut its deficit to 20-17.

After Minnesota’s run, Turgeon called a timeout, and the Terps responded with a quick 6-0 burst on baskets by Ayala and Wiggins.

AD

AD

Maryland had only three seconds to attempt a final shot before halftime, but Minnesota’s Eric Curry fouled Hakim Hart on a rushed three-point attempt. Hart made all three of his free throws, handing the Terps a 36-27 lead at the break. Minnesota’s offense didn’t improve as the game progressed, allowing the Terps to remain a comfortable distance ahead of the Gophers.

Minnesota starting center Liam Robbins committed his fourth foul early in the second half, with three of those coming during a stretch of just over two minutes after halftime. The Terps have struggled with post defense, but with Robbins on the bench for much of the second half, the Gophers couldn’t exploit that weakness. Robbins, his team’s second-leading scorer at 13.8 points, fouled out with about five minutes to go and finished with six points.

Maryland started with a four-guard lineup. Scott, at 6-foot-7, was the only forward in the lineup. Senior Galin Smith, a 6-9 forward and usual starter, logged only 12 minutes off the bench after he ran into foul trouble, forcing the Terps to rely on a small lineup for much of the game. With that group — all capable shooters from three-point range — Maryland can take advantage of mismatches on the perimeter. Junior forward Jairus Hamilton, who is 6-8, hit a pair of three-pointers, including one in the second half that ended a field goal drought of nearly seven minutes.