Six years ago, Dustin Poirier couldn’t finish his fight with Conor McGregor. He couldn’t even finish the first round before the Irishman grazed him with his left hand and was declared the winner 106 seconds into the fight, handing Poirier his first defeat by TKO.
The loss inspired maturation in Poirier, who has said he became more grounded and more composed. The birth of his daughter in 2016 helped him prioritize what’s important.
Losing to McGregor also inspired a physical change, compelling Poirier to jump from featherweight to lightweight, where the maximum weight increased from 145 to 155 pounds, enabling him to shed and maintain mass more comfortably.
Entering Saturday’s rematch, Poirier has won five of his last six contests, highlighted by a fourth-round knockout of Justin Gaethje and an interim lightweight title victory over Max Holloway. He suffered his only loss of that stretch when he failed to unify the title against an undefeated Nurmagomedov in 2019.