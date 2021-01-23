When the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will meet for the first time in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, 43, has more playoff victories than any other quarterback with 32 — double the wins of runner-up Joe Montana — and has won six Super Bowls. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, 37, who is the front-runner to win his third MVP award, also has a decorated playoff résumé, standing 10th all-time in playoff wins with 11. But Rodgers is looking to get back to the Super Bowl for just the second time — he won in his only appearance in Super Bowl XLV, earning MVP honors after a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady 43 Playoff games 19 Rodgers 11 won 8 lost 32 won 11 lost 13 Conference championship games 4 1 3 9 4 9 Super Bowls 1 1 2010 6 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018 3 Tom Brady 43 Playoff games 19 Aaron Rodgers 11 won 8 lost 32 won 11 lost 13 Conference championship games 4 1 3 9 4 9 Super Bowls 1 1 2010 6 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018 3 Tom Brady 43 Playoff games 19 Aaron Rodgers 11 lost 32 won 11 won 8 lost 13 Conference championship games 4 4 9 1 3 9 Super Bowls 1 6 1 3 2001 2003 2004 2014 2016 2018 2010 Tom Brady 43 Playoff games 19 Aaron Rodgers 11 lost 32 won 11 won 8 lost 13 Conference championship games 4 4 9 1 3 9 Super Bowls 1 3 6 1 2001 2003 2004 2014 2016 2018 2010 Tom Brady 43 Playoff games 19 Aaron Rodgers 11 lost 32 won 11 won 8 lost 13 Conference championship games 4 4 9 1 3 9 Super Bowls 1 3 6 1 2001 2003 2004 2014 2016 2018 2010

After 20 seasons and nine AFC championship game wins with the New England Patriots, Brady has led the Buccaneers to their first postseason appearance in 13 years — and with a win over Green Bay, he can clinch the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth. Should Tampa Bay win its first NFC championship since the 2002 season, the Buccaneers would become the first team to play in their home stadium during the Super Bowl.

This will mark Rodgers’s fifth appearance in the NFC championship game. After his 2010 Super Bowl win, Rodgers also took the Packers to the conference title game in the 2014, 2016 and 2019 seasons — the last of which ended in an ugly 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Top 100 quarterbacks by passing yards in playoffs

Passing yards Top 100 QBs in postseason since 1950 12K Brady 11,968 - 62.7% 10K 8K Active 6K Rodgers 5,323 - 64.3% 4K 2K 0 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75% Completion percentage Passing yards Top 100 QBs in postseason since 1950 12K Brady The Tampa Bay QB has by far the most passing yards in postseason history (11,968) but ranks 18th in completion percentage (62.7%). 10K 8K The Packers’ QB ranks seventh in passing yards (5,323) and eighth in completion percentage (64.3%). Active 6K Rodgers 4K 2K 0 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75% Completion percentage Passing yards Top 100 QBs in postseason since 1950 12,000 Brady Brady has by far the most passing yards in postseason history (11,968) but ranks 18th in completion percentage (62.7%). 10,000 8,000 P. Manning Still active Favre Roethlisberger 6,000 Brees Montana Rodgers Wilson Rodgers ranks seventh in passing yards (5,323) and eighth in completion percentage (64.3%). 4,000 Rivers 2,000 Mahomes Goff Jackson Allen 0 35% 40% 45% 50% 55% 60% 65% 70% 75% Completion percentage Passing yards Top 100 QBs in postseason since 1950 12,000 Brady Brady has by far the most passing yards in postseason history (11,968) but ranks 18th in completion percentage (62.7%). 10,000 8,000 P. Manning Still active Favre Roethlisberger 6,000 Brees Montana Rodgers Rodgers ranks seventh in passing yards (5,323) and eighth in completion percentage (64.3%). Wilson 4,000 Rivers 2,000 Mahomes Goff Jackson Allen 0 35% 40% 45% 50% 55% 60% 65% 70% 75% Completion percentage Passing yards Top 100 QBs in postseason since 1950 12,000 Brady Brady has by far the most passing yards in postseason history (11,968) but ranks 18th in completion percentage (62.7%). 10,000 8,000 P. Manning Still active 6,000 Roethlisberger Favre Montana Brees Rodgers Rodgers ranks seventh in passing yards (5,323) and eighth in completion percentage (64.3%). 4,000 Wilson Rivers 2,000 Mahomes Goff Jackson Allen 0 35% 40% 45% 50% 55% 60% 65% 70% 75% Completion percentage

Brady has amassed an impressive collection of all-time marks during his 21-year career — he is first all-time in starts (299), touchdown passes (581) and pass attempts (10,598) — and he holds a slew of postseason records. While Rodgers doesn’t have the same all-time stat line, he has followed in Brady’s footsteps as a former backup during his first years in the league who established himself as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The two Californians also stand out among the 100 quarterbacks since 1950 with the most yards thrown in the playoffs, and they are among the 10 active players who belong to the select club. Brady is first all-time with 11,968 passing yards, while Rodgers sits at seventh with 5,323.

Completion percentage in the postseason

Season by season Rodgers debuted as a starter in the playoffs in 2009 100% 90 Brady didn’t play in the postseason 80 66.7 Rodgers 70 61.9 63.9 60 54.8 50 Brady Brady debuted with the Patriots in the 2001 season 40 30 Brady's completion percentage this postseason is the lowest of his career 20 10 0 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Super Bowls Average 100 20 40 60 80 0% 62.7 Brady Rodgers 64.3 Season by season 100% Rodgers debuted as a starter in the playoffs in 2009 90 Brady didn’t play in the postseason 80 66.7 70 Rodgers 61.9 63.9 60 54.8 50 Brady Brady debuted with the Patriots in the 2001 season 40 Brady's completion percentage this postseason is the lowest of his career 30 20 10 0 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Super Bowls Average 100 20 40 60 80 0% 62.7 Brady Rodgers 64.3 Season by season Average 100% 100% Rodgers debuted as a starter in the playoffs in 2009 90 90 80 80 Brady didn’t play in the postseason Rodgers 70 70 64.3 66.7 62.7 63.9 61.9 60 60 54.8 50 50 Brady Brady debuted with the Patriots in the 2001 season 40 40 Brady's completion percentage this postseason is the lowest of his career 30 30 20 20 10 10 0 0 Brady Rodgers 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Super Bowls Season by season Average 100% 100% 90 90 Rodgers debuted as a starter in the playoffs in 2009 80 80 Brady didn’t play in the postseason Rodgers 70 70 64.3 66.7 62.7 63.9 61.9 60 60 54.8 50 50 Brady Brady debuted with the Patriots in the 2001 season 40 40 Brady's completion percentage this postseason is the lowest of his career 30 30 20 20 10 10 0 0 Brady Rodgers 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Super Bowls Season by season Average 100% 100% Rodgers debuted as a starter in the playoffs in 2009 90 90 80 80 Brady didn’t play in the postseason Rodgers 70 70 64.3 66.7 62.7 63.9 61.9 60 60 54.8 50 50 Brady Brady debuted with the Patriots in the 2001 season 40 40 Brady's completion percentage this postseason is the lowest of his career 30 30 20 20 10 10 0 0 Brady Rodgers 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Super Bowls

Brady has more than double the career postseason starts (43) than Rodgers (19). Rodgers holds a slight edge over Brady in career postseason completion percentage, sitting sixth all-time at 64.3. Brady’s 62.7 career completion percentage is good for 13th all-time, one spot behind Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Passing yards in the postseason

Each portion of the chart indicates a season. Brady 11,968 580 2020 (Brady played one more game than Rodgers) Rodgers 5,323 296 2020 Rodgers's highest passing yardage total was 1,094 in 2010, when the Packers won the Super Bowl Brady’s highest total was in 2016, with 1,137 yards Average passing yards per postseason Brady 664.9 Rodgers 532.3 Each portion of the chart indicates a season. Brady 11,968 580 2020 (Brady played one more game than Rodgers) Rodgers 5,323 296 2020 Rodgers's highest passing yardage total was 1,094 in 2010, when the Packers won the Super Bowl Brady’s highest total was in 2016, with 1,137 yards Average passing yards per postseason Brady 664.9 Rodgers 532.3 Brady’s highest total was in 2016, with 1,137 yards Each portion of the chart indicates a season. Brady 11,968 580 2020 (Brady played one more game than Rodgers) Rodgers 5,323 296 2020 Rodgers's highest passing yardage total was 1,094 in 2010, when the Packers won the Super Bowl Average passing yards per postseason Brady 664.9 Rodgers 532.3 Brady’s highest total was in 2016, with 1,137 yards Each portion of the chart indicates a season. Brady 11,968 580 2020 (Brady played one more game than Rodgers) Rodgers 5,323 296 2020 Rodgers's highest passing yardage total was 1,094 in 2010, when the Packers won the Super Bowl Average passing yards per postseason Brady 664.9 Rodgers 532.3

Brady is first all-time in postseason touchdown passes with 77, 32 more than No. 2 Montana threw. Rodgers sits in fourth place with 42 postseason passing touchdowns, and he needs just four more to move past Brett Favre (44) and Montana (45) into second place behind Brady.

Passing touchdowns in the postseason

Brady's highest total (10) was in 2014 10 touchdown passes Rodgers’s best record (9) was in 2010, when he won the Super Bowl 8 6 4 4 2 2 0 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Brady's highest total (10) was in 2014 10 touchdown passes 8 Rodgers’s highest total (nine) was in 2010, when he won the Super Bowl 6 4 4 2 2 0 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Brady's highest total (10) was in 2014 10 touchdown passes 8 Rodgers’s highest total (nine) was in 2010, when he won the Super Bowl 6 4 4 2 2 0 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020 Brady's highest total (10) was in 2014 10 touchdown passes 8 Rodgers’s highest total (nine) was in 2010, when he won the Super Bowl 6 4 4 2 2 0 2001 2005 2010 2015 2020

While Sunday marks the first postseason meeting of the players, Brady and Rodgers have met three times in the regular season — the last of which came in October, when Tampa Bay throttled Green Bay, 38-10. It was arguably Rodgers’s worst performance in what has otherwise been one of the best seasons of his career — he threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions, with a league-leading 70.7 completion percentage. After Green Bay finished 13-3 and earned the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye, Rodgers finished 23 for 36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Brady has looked sharp in his first two postseason games with Tampa Bay. In a 31-23 first-round win over Washington, he completed 22 of 40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that performance by completing 18 of 33 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

After he spent years dominating the AFC and establishing himself as the most prolific quarterback in postseason history, Brady’s move to the NFC presents a roadblock for Rodgers to reach another Super Bowl.

“I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and enjoyed the few times we got to play,” Rodgers told NFL.com. “I remember, when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility. I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him.”

Tampa Bay at Green Bay | 3:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Photos in photo illustration by Brett Duke (AP) and Jeffrey Phelps (AP).

Data from NFL and Stathead.