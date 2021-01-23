When the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will meet for the first time in the playoffs.
Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, 43, has more playoff victories than any other quarterback with 32 — double the wins of runner-up Joe Montana — and has won six Super Bowls. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, 37, who is the front-runner to win his third MVP award, also has a decorated playoff résumé, standing 10th all-time in playoff wins with 11. But Rodgers is looking to get back to the Super Bowl for just the second time — he won in his only appearance in Super Bowl XLV, earning MVP honors after a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After 20 seasons and nine AFC championship game wins with the New England Patriots, Brady has led the Buccaneers to their first postseason appearance in 13 years — and with a win over Green Bay, he can clinch the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth. Should Tampa Bay win its first NFC championship since the 2002 season, the Buccaneers would become the first team to play in their home stadium during the Super Bowl.
This will mark Rodgers’s fifth appearance in the NFC championship game. After his 2010 Super Bowl win, Rodgers also took the Packers to the conference title game in the 2014, 2016 and 2019 seasons — the last of which ended in an ugly 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Brady has amassed an impressive collection of all-time marks during his 21-year career — he is first all-time in starts (299), touchdown passes (581) and pass attempts (10,598) — and he holds a slew of postseason records. While Rodgers doesn’t have the same all-time stat line, he has followed in Brady’s footsteps as a former backup during his first years in the league who established himself as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.
The two Californians also stand out among the 100 quarterbacks since 1950 with the most yards thrown in the playoffs, and they are among the 10 active players who belong to the select club. Brady is first all-time with 11,968 passing yards, while Rodgers sits at seventh with 5,323.
Brady has more than double the career postseason starts (43) than Rodgers (19). Rodgers holds a slight edge over Brady in career postseason completion percentage, sitting sixth all-time at 64.3. Brady’s 62.7 career completion percentage is good for 13th all-time, one spot behind Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Brady is first all-time in postseason touchdown passes with 77, 32 more than No. 2 Montana threw. Rodgers sits in fourth place with 42 postseason passing touchdowns, and he needs just four more to move past Brett Favre (44) and Montana (45) into second place behind Brady.
While Sunday marks the first postseason meeting of the players, Brady and Rodgers have met three times in the regular season — the last of which came in October, when Tampa Bay throttled Green Bay, 38-10. It was arguably Rodgers’s worst performance in what has otherwise been one of the best seasons of his career — he threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions, with a league-leading 70.7 completion percentage. After Green Bay finished 13-3 and earned the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye, Rodgers finished 23 for 36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
Brady has looked sharp in his first two postseason games with Tampa Bay. In a 31-23 first-round win over Washington, he completed 22 of 40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that performance by completing 18 of 33 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.
After he spent years dominating the AFC and establishing himself as the most prolific quarterback in postseason history, Brady’s move to the NFC presents a roadblock for Rodgers to reach another Super Bowl.
“I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and enjoyed the few times we got to play,” Rodgers told NFL.com. “I remember, when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility. I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him.”
Tampa Bay at Green Bay | 3:05 p.m. EST (Fox)
Photos in photo illustration by Brett Duke (AP) and Jeffrey Phelps (AP).
Data from NFL and Stathead.