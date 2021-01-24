With the Buffalo Bills (15-3) visiting Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) are hosting the AFC championship game for an unprecedented third year in a row, and they are hoping to reach — and win — the Super Bowl for a second straight time.

The Bills are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since infamously losing four in a row from 1991 to 1994, but the flip side of that epic stretch of futility is that Buffalo owns a 4-0 record in Sunday’s penultimate round. The Bills’ only league championships came in the pre-merger AFL in 1964 and 1965; they reached the AFL championship game again in 1966, but fell to the Chiefs, who went on to lose to the Green Bay Packers in the first installment of what would become known as the Super Bowl.

That Chiefs-Bills game was played on Jan. 1, 1967, and 27 Januarys later they would meet again with a Super Bowl berth at stake. Buffalo won that 1994 AFC championship game, 30-13, but lost a week later by the same score to the Dallas Cowboys. Another 27 years have passed, and now Kansas City and Buffalo match up a third time in the AFL/AFC title game.

They faced each other in Week 6 this season, and the Chiefs came out on top, 27-16, in a somewhat unusual encounter in Buffalo. The two pass-happy teams combined for just 347 yards through the air, with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen accounting for a season-low 122 passing yards while Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes mustered just 225, his third-lowest output this season. With the Bills deciding not to blitz in that game and playing mostly soft coverages to limit big plays, explosive Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was held to 20 yards on three catches, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took advantage of what was offered by rushing for a season-high 161 yards.

Kansas City’s first-round pick last year, Edwards-Helaire is questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle problem that has cost him the past three games, but the team’s major injury intrigue rests with Mahomes, who was forced out of last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns and checked for a concussion. Mahomes cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he also picked up a foot injury last week and his mobility, an underrated part of his skill set, could be limited Sunday.

Even with a healthy Mahomes before last week, the Chiefs have been living dangerously despite winning 11 of their past 12 games (with the only blemish a Week 17 loss in which Kansas City rested Mahomes and other starters). Of the team’s past eight wins, none have been by more than six points, including last week’s 22-17 squeaker against the Browns.

The Bills also didn’t exactly dominate last week’s opponent, but they can be pleased with their defensive effort in a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo’s defense got off to a shaky start this season, allowing 26.5 points per game through Week 10, but it has given up an average of just 17.1 since then. Not surprisingly, that improvement has coincided with an undefeated stretch since Week 10, and if the Bills had not lost that game to the Arizona Cardinals on the last-second “Hail Murray” play, they would be riding a 12-game winning streak into Arrowhead.