“Man, it’s a saying that says, ‘time heals all,’” the Lakers’ LeBron James told reporters Saturday, “and as devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it, only time [will help]. And it takes time. Everyone has their own grieving process. Everyone understands that everyone individually is different. Everyone is going to grieve differently. … All you can do as a friend or a loved one or anyone in our brotherhood or our familyhood that we have here in the Lakers organization is to put an arm around someone when they need it. ”
Instead, Lakers players have chosen more subtle tributes, including wearing his signature sneakers and breaking huddles with a “Mamba on three” shout “because we still want to recognize that he’s a part of our organization,” Anthony Davis said. “And ever since the tragedy happened, we had a mind-set that this is bigger than, you know, ourselves. There were so many signs in the bubble [in Florida] that he was there with us.”
Their tributes were on display during their NBA championship run in 2020. James wears “24,” one of the numbers Bryant wore) on his finger and both numbers — 8 and 24 — hang in Staples Center.
“There’s a lot of things that die in this world,” James said, “but legends never die and he’s exactly that. It’s all about representing that.”
The Lakers appear to be taking their cue from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, who said on Instragram, “Our year has been traumatic enough” in asking for members of the media to remember the lives of the victims rather than their deaths.
“[L]ook at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings and family,” she wrote, in part. “Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them. In preparation of 1/26.
“Please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage,” she continued. “We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show besides footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you.”