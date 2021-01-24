Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m. Eastern on Fox; stream at foxsports.com.
  • What to watch for: Brady is looking to advance to his 10th Super Bowl, while Rodgers is hoping to make it to his second. The Bucs won the teams’ regular season meeting, which was played in Tampa, by a score of 38-10.
7:36 p.m.
Super Bowl teams to arrive in Tampa a day or two before game

By Mark Maske

The two teams that win Sunday’s conference championship games are not expected to arrive in Tampa for the Super Bowl until a day or two before the Feb. 7 game.

They will spend the off week in their home cities, as always, and then will spend most of their week of preparation leading up to the game practicing in their own facilities before traveling. It is one of the many changes being made to Super Bowl week during this coronavirus-affected season, and it has been known for some time.

“With respect to the Super Bowl teams, the teams traveling to the Super Bowl… I haven’t heard anything that would suggest there’s going to be a major deviation from how teams have prepared all [season],” DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said Jan. 12.

Media access to coaches and players, including on media night, is slated to be entirely remote.

7:30 p.m.
The NFC title game features an endangered species: The pocket passer

By Adam Kilgore

The quartet of quarterbacks contained within the NFL’s conference championship games this Sunday presents a generational contrast and stylistic clash. Pocket-bound throwers like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers once dominated the league. Today, raw athleticism is almost a prerequisite for the position, and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen possess it in droves. In rough outline, the foursome could form an evolutionary chart of NFL quarterback play.

The quarterbacks vying for the Super Bowl represent a broader shift. In these playoffs, nearly every quarterback fell into one of two categories: old and legendary or young and dynamic. For every Philip Rivers there was a Lamar Jackson, for every Ben Roethlisberger a Russell Wilson. The quarterbacks entering the league were chosen at a young age for their athletic ability as much as their passing, and they grew up in spread-out offenses that relied on both their passing and running ability. As older passers fade, they are being replaced by quarterbacks who play a different game.

Any attempt to draw a lesson from the remaining four quarterbacks demands a caveat. In their own ways, each is anomalous. Brady’s excellence in longevity is unseen in NFL history. In performance, accolades and achievement, no quarterback has started a career like Mahomes (whose status for Sunday remains uncertain as he goes through the NFL’s concussion protocol). Allen’s rapid improvement in accuracy has no precedent. Rodgers’s blend of quick release and arm strength makes him sui generis.

Still, the shift in how the position is played became undeniable this January. With Brady still thriving amid the retirement of Rivers, the expected exit of Drew Brees and the possible departure of Roethlisberger, these playoffs have felt at times like the last stand of the traditional pocket passer.

7:24 p.m.
Eagles announce hiring of Nick Sirianni as coach

By Mark Maske

The Philadelphia Eagles completed a deal with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and officially announced his hiring Sunday as their head coach.

He replaces Doug Pederson, the Super Bowl-winning former coach who was dismissed by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie following a 4-11-1 season.

The Eagles chose the 39-year-old Sirianni, who just completed his third season as the offensive coordinator with the Colts, late last week after interviewing at least nine other candidates and then narrowing their list to a group of finalists also believed to include New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

7:20 p.m.
Greg Olsen announces his retirement

By Mark Maske

Tight end Greg Olsen announced his retirement as an NFL player on the Fox pregame show. He now will work for the network as a broadcaster.

“I’m stepping away,” Olsen said on the show. “I’m done. I’ve got it all out of my system.”

Olsen spent this season with the Seattle Seahawks after four years with the Chicago Bears and nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and finishes his NFL career with 742 catches for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

7:16 p.m.
Bucs would have home-field edge in Super Bowl ... if they can get there

By Mark Maske

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Sunday in Green Bay and become the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl on its home field, they actually could have a bit of a home-field advantage for the Feb. 7 game in Tampa, given the league’s plan to have 22,000 fans in Raymond James Stadium.

That includes 14,500 ticket buyers and approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited as guests of the league. Most of those health care workers are expected to come from the Tampa area.

The league completed its plans last week and announced them Friday. The NFL developed its plan, officials said, by combining its regular season approach in stadiums that welcomed fans — using a seating capacity of just above 20 percent for non-vaccinated fans — with its effort to honor front-line health-care workers and promote coronavirus vaccination efforts nationwide.

“Number one, two and three is doing it safely, and we do believe that,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events. “The fact that we’re able to honor and thank health-care workers and invite them as guests is something that we’re humbled and happy to do.”

7:15 p.m.
Who to pick in Tampa Bay at Green Bay (-3)

By Neil Greenberg

Tampa Bay pressured quarterback Aaron Rodgers on 18 of his 41 dropbacks in Week 6, sacking him four times in addition to forcing a fumble and a pick-six, one of two interceptions on the day and just the third pick-six of Rodgers’s brilliant career. Yet allowing such a pressure rate was an anomaly for the Packers. Green Bay’s offensive line has been stellar in every other game, not allowing a sack during the first five weeks of the season and shutting down the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive front in their divisional game this past weekend.

Plus, the Buccaneers didn’t draw a single flag in that Week 6 win, another anomaly; it was just one of three times a team accomplished that feat this season. (The Seattle Seahawks weren’t whistled for a penalty in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay remained penalty-free against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.) The Packers were flagged six times against the Buccaneers during their regular season loss. The NFC’s two remaining teams averaged five penalties a game this season.

Pick: Green Bay Packers -3

7:10 p.m.
Bucs-Packers, Bills-Chiefs games cleared for kickoff after latest coronavirus tests

By Mark Maske

The NFL cleared the two conference championship games for kickoff Sunday as scheduled in Green Bay and Kansas City after the latest round of results in daily coronavirus testing.

The Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chiefs and Buffalo Bills had no positive test results throughout the week.

The league’s final go-ahead for the games to be played Sunday and the testing results were confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation.

The NFL played all 256 games during its regular season and, by day’s end, will have played 12 of the 13 games in its postseason. All that will remain is the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa. The two teams that win Sunday will have to deal with an off week before their week of preparations for the game.

But the NFL mostly has managed to avoid coronavirus-related disruptions during the playoffs, other than the Cleveland Browns winning an opening-round game at Pittsburgh with Coach Kevin Stefanski and several key players absent while in isolation after positive test results.

7:09 p.m.
Antoine Winfield Jr. is inactive for the Bucs

By Mark Maske

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is on the game-day inactive list for the Buccaneers.

He had been listed as questionable on the injury report because of an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers’ inactive list also includes wide receiver Antonio Brown. He’d previously been ruled out because of a knee injury.

For the Packers, cornerback Kevin King is active. He had been listed as questionable because of a back injury.

7:06 p.m.
What to watch for during Buccaneers at Packers

By Mark Maske

Tom Brady seeks to show that he is an NFL dynasty unto himself.

Aaron Rodgers tries to add to what is likely a league MVP season.

It’s a Sunday of conference championship games filled with great NFL quarterbacks, and the old-timers get things started with Brady’s Buccaneers facing Rodgers’s Packers in the NFC title game.

Brady plays in his 14th conference championship game, his first in the NFC and first since leaving the New England Patriots in free agency last March to relocate to Tampa. He was 9-4 in AFC title game appearances with the Patriots. Was the New England dynasty more about Brady or more about Coach Bill Belichick? There’s no way to ever know for certain, of course. But the Patriots are home after a 7-9 season, while the 43-year-old Brady has a chance to reach his 10th Super Bowl in Year 1 of the post-New England phase of his career. He’s after his seventh career Super Bowl triumph.

The fifth-seeded Buccaneers can become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl on its home field. The game is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa and the NFL plans to have 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited as guests of the league, on hand. It could make for a decent home-field advantage, if the Bucs can just get there. They already have road wins during these NFC playoffs at Washington and New Orleans, likely sending Saints quarterback Drew Brees into retirement.

The Buccaneers last reached the Super Bowl 18 years ago. They won Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003 with Jon Gruden as their coach, Brad Johnson as their quarterback, Keyshawn Johnson at wide receiver and a defensive lineup that included Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch.

This is a rematch of a regular season game won decisively by the Bucs, 38-10, Oct. 18 in Tampa. Brady threw two touchdown passes in that game but had a modest 166 passing yards. Rodgers struggled mightily, throwing two interceptions in a 16-for-35, 160-yard passing performance. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean. Rodgers had an unsightly passer rating of 35.4 in that game.

Rodgers is playing the NFC championship game at Lambeau for the first time in his career. The top-seeded Packers are trying to go one step further than they did last season, when they lost the NFC title game on the road to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers is attempting to reach his second career Super Bowl. He was the MVP of the Packers’ triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

He tries to return at age 37, far closer to the end of his Packers tenure than to the start of it. His future in Green Bay has been the subject of much conversation since the Packers used a first-round pick in last year’s NFL draft on quarterback Jordan Love. But if that was the beginning of the end for Rodgers in Green Bay, his tremendous play this season has made a convincing case that it should be an extended farewell spread over several seasons. He remains at the height of his on-field powers and likely will finish ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race after a regular season in which he had 48 touchdown passes, only five interceptions and a passer rating of 121.5.

If the Packers reach the Super Bowl, they will do so in the second season since they hired Matt LaFleur, the Sean McVay protege, to replace the fired Mike McCarthy as their coach. McCarthy won consistently in Green Bay, but he only reached one Super Bowl with Rodgers as his quarterback.

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown. He was ruled out because of a knee injury. Safety Antoine Winfield will also miss the game because of an ankle injury. For the Packers, cornerback Kevin King was listed as questionable because of a back injury.