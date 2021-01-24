Tom Brady seeks to show that he is an NFL dynasty unto himself.

Aaron Rodgers tries to add to what is likely a league MVP season.

It’s a Sunday of conference championship games filled with great NFL quarterbacks, and the old-timers get things started with Brady’s Buccaneers facing Rodgers’s Packers in the NFC title game.

Brady plays in his 14th conference championship game, his first in the NFC and first since leaving the New England Patriots in free agency last March to relocate to Tampa. He was 9-4 in AFC title game appearances with the Patriots. Was the New England dynasty more about Brady or more about Coach Bill Belichick? There’s no way to ever know for certain, of course. But the Patriots are home after a 7-9 season, while the 43-year-old Brady has a chance to reach his 10th Super Bowl in Year 1 of the post-New England phase of his career. He’s after his seventh career Super Bowl triumph.

The fifth-seeded Buccaneers can become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl on its home field. The game is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa and the NFL plans to have 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will be invited as guests of the league, on hand. It could make for a decent home-field advantage, if the Bucs can just get there. They already have road wins during these NFC playoffs at Washington and New Orleans, likely sending Saints quarterback Drew Brees into retirement.

The Buccaneers last reached the Super Bowl 18 years ago. They won Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003 with Jon Gruden as their coach, Brad Johnson as their quarterback, Keyshawn Johnson at wide receiver and a defensive lineup that included Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch.

This is a rematch of a regular season game won decisively by the Bucs, 38-10, Oct. 18 in Tampa. Brady threw two touchdown passes in that game but had a modest 166 passing yards. Rodgers struggled mightily, throwing two interceptions in a 16-for-35, 160-yard passing performance. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean. Rodgers had an unsightly passer rating of 35.4 in that game.

Rodgers is playing the NFC championship game at Lambeau for the first time in his career. The top-seeded Packers are trying to go one step further than they did last season, when they lost the NFC title game on the road to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers is attempting to reach his second career Super Bowl. He was the MVP of the Packers’ triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

He tries to return at age 37, far closer to the end of his Packers tenure than to the start of it. His future in Green Bay has been the subject of much conversation since the Packers used a first-round pick in last year’s NFL draft on quarterback Jordan Love. But if that was the beginning of the end for Rodgers in Green Bay, his tremendous play this season has made a convincing case that it should be an extended farewell spread over several seasons. He remains at the height of his on-field powers and likely will finish ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race after a regular season in which he had 48 touchdown passes, only five interceptions and a passer rating of 121.5.

If the Packers reach the Super Bowl, they will do so in the second season since they hired Matt LaFleur, the Sean McVay protege, to replace the fired Mike McCarthy as their coach. McCarthy won consistently in Green Bay, but he only reached one Super Bowl with Rodgers as his quarterback.