“It’s been a long process for the whole team,” Brady said during the postgame trophy presentation. “Today was just a great team effort. We played sporadically a little bit, but the defense came up huge. We’re going to need it again in a couple weeks.”
The Buccaneers will be the first team to play a Super Bowl on its home field. They will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before an expected crowd of 22,000 fans.
“Getting to the Super Bowl wasn’t what our goal is,” Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians said in a postgame video news conference. “Our goal is to win it.”
To get there, the fifth-seeded Buccaneers won three straight playoff games on the road. The last two came against all-time great quarterbacks. They beat the second-seeded Saints in New Orleans in the divisional round, probably sending Drew Brees into retirement. On Sunday, they defeated the top-seeded Packers and prevented Rodgers from adding a Super Bowl appearance to what is probably a league MVP season.
Brady had three touchdown passes and three interceptions in an uneven performance. He completed 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards. Rodgers threw an interception but had three touchdown passes in a 33-for-48, 346-yard outing.
“I’m just pretty gutted,” Rodgers said. “It’s a long season. You put so much into it to get to this point. We had our chances.”
The Packers trailed 28-10 in the third quarter but drew within 28-23 entering the fourth quarter. It was a 31-23 game with just more than two minutes remaining when Packers Coach Matt LaFleur opted for a 26-yard field goal by Mason Crosby instead of a fourth-and-goal attempt by the offense from the Tampa Bay 8-yard line.
“Any time it doesn’t work out,” LaFleur said, “you always regret it, right? … The way I was looking at it was, you essentially had four timeouts, with the two-minute warning. We knew we needed to get a stop, and I thought we were going to have a stop there at the end.”
Green Bay never got the ball back.
“It wasn’t my decision,” Rodgers said. “But I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts.”
The Buccaneers ran out the clock after getting a first down on a pass interference penalty on Packers cornerback Kevin King on a late but seemingly correct call; King pulled the jersey of wide receiver Tyler Johnson. The Packers viewed it otherwise.
“I think it was a bad call,” Rodgers said. “I think there were a few opportunities for some plays down the field for us that weren’t called. I’m surprised that call in that situation was made.”
The 43-year-old Brady reached his 10th Super Bowl in Year 1 of the post-New England phase of his career. He’s seeking his seventh Super Bowl triumph. Brady played Sunday in his 14th conference championship game, his first in the NFC and first since leaving the Patriots in free agency in March to relocate to Tampa.
“Guys came through,” Brady said during a video news conference. “Everyone stepped up to the challenge. Football is the ultimate team sport. And it takes everybody, and everybody plays a role. I’m just so proud of this whole team and, again, just blessed to be part of it.”
The Buccaneers last reached the Super Bowl 18 years ago. They won Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003 with Jon Gruden as their coach, Brad Johnson as their quarterback, Keyshawn Johnson at wide receiver and a defense that included Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch.
The Buccaneers beat the Packers for the second time this season after throttling them, 38-10, on Oct. 18 in Tampa. Rodgers was playing the NFC title game at Lambeau for the first time, but that didn’t help. The Packers lost the NFC championship game for a second straight season.
Rodgers won’t make his second career Super Bowl appearance, at least not this season. His chances, at 37, are dwindling. Rodgers called his future uncertain and said he’ll need to “take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything.” The Packers used a first-round pick in last year’s draft on quarterback Jordan Love.
“This won’t haunt me,” Rodgers said. “It’s just going to hurt for a while.”
The Buccaneers left a crowd of 7,772 fans at Lambeau stunned when Brady threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller one second before halftime for a 21-10 lead. Brady threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He had a 15-yard touchdown pass to wideout Mike Evans in the first quarter. Tailback Leonard Fournette bulldozed his way to a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Rodgers threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the opening minute of the second quarter. But he also threw an interception to Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to set up the Buccaneers’ last-second touchdown. It went from bad to worse for the Packers in the third quarter when tailback Aaron Jones lost a fumble after a catch and the Buccaneers immediately cashed in with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Brady to tight end Cameron Brate.
The Packers regrouped with 13 straight third-quarter points as Rodgers threw touchdown passes to tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Davante Adams, sandwiched around safety Adrian Amos’s interception of a Brady pass. Brady threw two fourth-quarter interceptions to cornerback Jaire Alexander without much consequence, and the Buccaneers extended their lead to 31-23 with kicker Ryan Succop’s 46-yard field goal with less than five minutes left.
“This one does sting,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to take a long time to get over this one.”
Packers opt for field goal instead of fourth-down attempt
The Packers got a 26-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby. Coach Matt LaFleur opted against a fourth-and-goal try from the Tampa 8-yard line, putting the game into the hands of his defense. (Bucs 31, Packers 26 with 2:05 left in the 4th quarter)
Bucs get field goal to extend lead to eight points
Kicker Ryan Succop connected on a 46-yard field goal to extend the Buccaneers’ lead to eight points. Tight end Rob Gronkowski went 29 yards with a screen pass on his first catch and first target of the game. The drive stalled when Tom Brady missed wide receiver Chris Godwin with a second-down throw and then threw the ball into the turf on a third-down screen pass. (Bucs 31, Packers 23 with 4:42 left in the 4th quarter)
Tom Brady throws third interception
Make it three second-half interceptions thrown by Tom Brady. He threw a pass high into the air, in the general direction of wide receiver Mike Evans, while under pressure on a third-down play. Cornerback Jaire Alexander made his second interception of the half. (Bucs 28, Packers 23 with 9:15 left in the 4th quarter)
Rodgers sacked, Packers punt
Green Bay went nowhere on offense this time. Aaron Rodgers was sacked on third down by Shaquil Barrett and the Packers punted. The Tampa defense has four sacks, two each by Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. (Bucs 28, Packers 23 with 10:39 left in the 4th quarter)
Tom Brady throws another interception, this time on a tipped pass
Tom Brady threw his second interception of the second half. On a second-down play from the Green Bay 28-yard line, Brady’s pass for wide receiver Mike Evans was a bit high. The football deflected off Evans’s hands to cornerback Jaire Alexander, who made the grab for the interception. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have possession of the ball with chance to take the lead. (Bucs 28, Packers 23 with 12:20 left in the 4th quarter)
Rodgers-to-Adams touchdown allows Packers to cash in on interception
The Packers have scored 13 straight points to get right back into this game after trailing by 18, at 28-10. Aaron Rodgers threw a two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams as the Packers cashed in on their interception of Tom Brady. Cornerback Carlton Davis was called for a lowering-the head penalty on a hit on Adams earlier on the drive. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a pass in the end zone on a failed two-point conversion attempt. (Bucs 28, Packers 23 with 24 seconds left in the 3rd quarter)
Tom Brady throws pick
Tom Brady took a deep shot for wide receiver Mike Evans. But safety Adrian Amos came over and made an interception for the Packers. (Bucs 28, Packers 17 with 7:54 left in the 3rd quarter)
Aaron Rodgers’s touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan trims Packers’ deficit to 11 points
The Packers regrouped and made a bid to get back into the game as Aaron Rodgers threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan. Green Bay moved 75 yards in eight plays to get back to where it was at halftime, facing an 11-point deficit. (Bucs 28, Packers 17 with 9:28 left in the 3rd quarter)
Tom Brady throws touchdown pass to Cameron Brate after turnover
It took the Buccaneers only one play to cash in on the turnover by the Packers on the fumble lost by tailback Aaron Jones. Tom Brady threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate. It was the third touchdown pass of the day for Brady. (Bucs 28, Packers 10 with 13:54 left in the 3rd quarter)
Aaron Jones loses fumble for Packers after catch
It has gone from bad to worse the Packers. Tailback Aaron Jones lost a fumble after a catch on the opening drive of the second half. Linebacker Devin White made the recovery for the Buccaneers and provided a 21-yard return to the Green Bay 8-yard line. Jones was injured on the play for the Packers. (Bucs 21, Packers 10 with 13:58 left in the 3rd quarter)
Bucs lead, 21-10, at half after stunning final-second touchdown
Tom Brady is trying to make his 10th career Super Bowl appearance.
The Buccaneers are attempting to play a Super Bowl on their home field, which would be an NFL first.
They’re one half of play at Lambeau Field from making it happen.
Brady was sharp from the outset in a superb first half and the fifth-seeded Buccaneers lead the top-seeded Packers, 21-10, at halftime in snowy Green Bay. Brady’s 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller with one second remaining in the half left a crowd of about 9,000 Lambeau fans stunned and practically silent.
Brady completed 13 of 22 first-half passes for 202 yard and two touchdowns. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wideout Mike Evans in the first quarter. Tailback Leonard Fournette bulldozed his way to a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, adding a dash of finesse with a nice spin move.
Aaron Rodgers connected on 14 of 19 passes for 169 yards for the Packers. He threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the opening minute of the second quarter. But he also threw an interception to Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to set up the Bucs’ last-second touchdown. It was the third interception of this postseason for Murphy-Bunting, who grabbed the shoulder of Packers wideout Allen Lazard on the play but wasn’t called for it. The Packers also had to settle for a second-quarter field goal after a 15-play drive.
Green Bay cornerback Kevin King was victimized on both of Brady’s touchdown passes. (Bucs 21, Packers 10 at halftime)
Tom Brady throws touchdown pass to Scotty Miller one second before halftime
Tom Brady threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller with one second remaining in the first half. Miller inexplicably managed to get behind the Green Bay secondary, and Brady delivered an on-target throw. Cornerback Kevin King was trailing the play for the Packers. The Bucs converted on fourth and four from the Green Bay 45-yard line on a six-yard completion from Brady to running back Leonard Fournette. (Bucs 21, Packers 10 with 1 second left in the 2nd quarter)
Rodgers throws interception
Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. It was the third interception of this postseason for Murphy-Bunting, who grabbed the shoulder of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on the play but was not called for it. (Bucs 14, Packers 10 with 25 seconds left in the 2nd quarter)