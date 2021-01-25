Noting that the father of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been hospitalized with covid-19, Brady Sr. told Greenberg that he, too, had been hospitalized with the disease “for almost three weeks” at the start of the regular season.

“We didn’t even see the first two games of the year,” Brady Sr. said. “The first two games I’ve ever missed in his career because I was sick as a dog and my wife was sick as a dog. So I put my heart out to Josh Allen being able to play under such circumstances with his father in the hospital. That’s an undue burden for anybody.”

Brady Sr. said he had seen every one of his son’s games at Michigan and then in the NFL but was laid low by the disease.

“The first two games, when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if they were playing, much less missing a game,” he said. “It was a matter of life or death, just like if anybody goes into the hospital. It’s serious stuff, and Tommy fought through it.”

Brady Sr., who said he hoped to attend the Super Bowl, said the health issues for he and his wife, a cancer survivor, are “in the rearview mirror. We’re healthy, we’re happy, and everything is good. … We’re just representative of 25 million Americans who’ve got this stuff so far. …

“For our family, starting out the season, football was the least important thing in the world.”

Allen’s father did not attend Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as he recovers from covid and pneumonia. He also missed the two playoff games that preceded Sunday’s game.

Brady Sr. recounted to Greenberg how he and his wife are feeling after a season that began with him in the hospital and ended with his son’s 10th trip to the Super Bowl.